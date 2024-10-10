Brenden Aaronson and Josh Sargent discussed USMNT’s Austin training camp under Mauricio Pochettino. Both had a great start to the Championship campaign with their respective clubs. They also reflected their renewed confidence at the club level.

Pochettino’s style of play demands intensity

From a remarkable Champions League final appearance with Tottenham Hotspur to last season’s spell at Chelsea, Pochettino utilized different playing styles throughout his time in varying teams. International soccer will present another challenge for the Argentinian.

“We’re learning about the style of play,” Aaronson starts explaining the adaptation process. “We want to play with high intensity. We want to play in the opposition’s half by dominating possession. He (Pochettino) wants us to be a confident team. And that’s what we’re going to be.”

The high intensity demanded by Pochettino is already communicated to the team. “We’re going to talk more tactical stuff in the next days. But, anything we do, whether with the ball or against it, the general message is that he wants it to be intense.” Sargent said.

After the first day, the training routine changed focusing on groundwork. Aaronson admitted it was a bit challenging for some players. “The second day was intense. It’s also because the next two days would be more relaxing with more focus on tactics. It’s newer. A lot of guys weren’t familiar with some of the drills we were doing”

Panama and Mexico awaits USMNT

Pochettino will make his debut when the US plays Panama on Saturday. The game will take place at Austin FC’s venue Q2 Stadium. The national team won each of the six games they played on this ground.

With his time at Philadelphia Union, Aaronson is more familiar with the atmosphere and he’s looking forward to another memorable fixture. “It’s always great to come back to Austin for games. The fanbase here is really good and it’s going to be a good game with Panama”.

But there would be more interest in the second fixture. USMNT only won once in Mexico and they’ll travel to Jalisco for Tuesday’s showdown. It’ll surely be more than a mere friendly.

”For us, it’s always an important match with Mexico. Especially with the new manager, we want to get off on the right page with a couple of wins under our belt,” Sargent said.

Life in England

Sargent also admired how Pochettino left a good first impression meeting the players. “When we sat down, he immediately asked how my family was doing. He seems like a very genuine guy. He was also asking how I’d like to play. It’s a great opportunity to work with a fantastic coach. “

The Norwich City striker scored in consecutive games before the international break. He looks forward to the future as he’s fully recovered from serious ankle injuries.

“It’s been very frustrating for me. But I’m now in good health to perform. I’m excited to see what I can do with the new manager,” Sargent said about his national team hopes. Similarly, there was a coaching change at his club this season with Johannes Thorup replacing David Wagner.

“It’s a new manager for us at the moment. Game by game, I feel like we’re improving. We’re creating more chances and getting our confidence back.” he said before reflecting on his performances. “I still think there is room for improvement, for me. I miss some chances, but that’s the life of a striker. I want to keep improving both as a team and personally.”

Aaronson is more keen on playing as a midfielder instead. In a half-century of games for Leeds United, he played as an attacking midfielder, winger, wingback and striker. Now he wants to settle in his favorite position.

“I know what position suits me. I played all over the place with the national team and maybe with my club, too. But I’ve always been a midfielder and I also see myself as that.” Aaronson said before going on about the difficult start to the campaign. “The first couple of weeks were pretty difficult, mentally. It’s not easy to see some fans get upset with you.

“But I’m proud of myself for coming back and doing well. I had unfinished business at Leeds. I wanted to go back and prove myself again. It was a really good start. Now I just want to build from that by keep scoring and assisting”

In August, Aaronson was selected as a “Player of the Month” by the promotion-hopefuls Leeds. The duo played against each other when Sargent’s goal salvaged a point for Norwich away at Leeds earlier this month.

