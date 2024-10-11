The English Football Association (FA) issued a fine to Nottingham Forest of nearly $1 million for previous social media comments last season. The East Midlands side took to X to heavily criticize match referee Anthony Taylor and VAR lead Stuart Attwell following a defeat to Everton in April.

Forest officials felt as if three different penalty decisions went against them during the 2-0 loss. These incidents involved Everton defender Ashley Young’s tackle inside the box on Callum Hudson-Odoi early in the second half. Forest also felt as if they should have received additional penalties due to a separate tackle by Young, as well as a handball incident.

Taylor, however, waved away all of the claims. Attwell also failed to intervene in the trio of controversial calls. According to Forest, Attwell did not help make the correct calls because he is a Luton Town fan. The Hatters were in a relegation with Forest at the time of April’s game. Luton eventually suffered the drop, while Forest remains in the Premier League.

FA claims Nottingham Forest earned fine for victimizing referee

Following the defeat, an independent panel ruled that Forest should have had at least one penalty during the game. Despite being partially correct in their gripe, Forest has now been hit with a $980,000 punishment for the post.

The governing body claims that Forest publicly questioned the integrity of the officials involved in the match. As a result, the club, according to the FA, brought the game into disrepute. The FA also asserted that Attwell was a “victim” because of the social media post. Forest’s perceived overall lack of genuine remorse attributed to the massive fine as well.

While the fine is substantial, the FA called for an even bigger punishment. The organization wanted to fine the club over $1.3 million for the public remarks. Nevertheless, the governing body eventually settled on the $980,000 fine.

Forest immediately proclaimed that they would appeal the harsh financial penalty. “Nottingham Forest Football Club is extremely disappointed with the decision of the Regulatory Commission to impose a £750,000 fine concerning comments posted on social media following our Premier League fixture against Everton on Sunday, April 21,” stated the club.

“We are particularly concerned that The FA, in its submissions, sought a sanction ‘in excess of £1,000,000.’ We believe that this request, along with the subsequent fine, is wholly disproportionate and the club will be appealing the decision.”

Premier League pushing for paradoxical mid-game player interviews

Sports leagues, especially the Premier League, do not take kindly when clubs, players or coaches publicly question officials. Despite this, the English top flight is considering forcing players to conduct halftime interviews during games. Players exiting the games in the second half could also immediately answer questions from the media.

Implementing these interviews, potentially seconds after heated moments, would open a can of worms for the Premier League. The division wants to cap criticism but making players speak in tense situations would only exacerbate these concerns.

Fans, on the other hand, would rather hear directly from referees after games. Premier League officials have received heat for regularly making incorrect decisions in recent years. Despite the subpar refereeing, the English top flight remains the most popular soccer league in the world.

