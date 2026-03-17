Manchester City vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Erling Haaland scored the equalizer (1-1)

Manchester City host Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, March 17, for the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. With a quarterfinal berth on the line, stay with us throughout the evening as we bring you every key moment from what promises to be a dramatic night in Manchester.

Real Madrid built a commanding advantage in the first leg, with Federico Valverde delivering a first-half hat trick at the Santiago Bernabéu to put Los Blancos firmly in control. For much of the match, an isolated and ineffective Erling Haaland summed up Manchester City’s struggles, as they were unable to produce clear-cut chances against a well-organized home side.

City arrive at this second leg off the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw against West Ham United, a result that cost them further ground in the Premier League title race, and now find themselves needing to score three goals just to force extra time. Real Madrid, by contrast, come in riding high after a 4-1 win against Elche, and with Kylian Mbappé back in the squad, the Spanish giants will have an added weapon available as they look to close out the tie.