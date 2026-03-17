Manchester City vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Erling Haaland scored the equalizer (1-1)

Manchester City host Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, March 17, for the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. With a quarterfinal berth on the line, stay with us throughout the evening as we bring you every key moment from what promises to be a dramatic night in Manchester.
City arrive at this second leg off the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw against West Ham United, a result that cost them further ground in the Premier League title race, and now find themselves needing to score three goals just to force extra time. Real Madrid, by contrast, come in riding high after a 4-1 win against Elche, and with Kylian Mbappé back in the squad, the Spanish giants will have an added weapon available as they look to close out the tie.
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50' – Lunin now saves Real Madrid
Replacing Courtois, Lunin saved a clear chance from Haaland, who in the rebound sent the ball up the bar.
45' – Double substitution at Manchester City (1-1)
Pep Guardiola makes a double substitution in the home side: Nathan Ake and Marc Guehi for Tijjani Reijnders and Ruben Dias.
45' – Shocking substitution in Real Madrid
While details are yet to be revealed over a potential injury, Thibaut Courtois comes off for Andriy Lunin.
Second half underway!
Turpin blows the whistle, and the second half between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium is underway.
Halftime (2-0)
Manchester City and Real Madrid are drawing 1-1 in the Champions League Round of 16, with the Spanish side holding a 4-1 advantage in the aggregate score.
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49' – Yellow card for Manchester City (1-1)
After bodying Vinicius Junior, Kushanov sees the yellow card.
45' – Three more minutes (1-1)
Three minutes have been given of extra time!
41' – GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL FOR MANCHESTER CITY (1-1)
After a great movement from Jeremy Doku, the Belgian winger delivered a cross that found Haaland who struck the ball to score the equalizer.
38' – Donnarumma saves Manchester City again (0-1)
After leaving Ruben Dias on the ground after an in-and-out movement, Brahim Diaz shot from the right side, but a well-positioned Donnarumma blocked yet another Real Madrid chance.
36' – Rodri once again shots wide (0-1)
Unable to clear a Doku cross cleanly, the ball fell to Rodri on the edge of the box, but the Spaniard could only fire wide for the second time in the game.
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34' – Real Madrid growing confidence with the ball (0-1)
With City down to ten men, the English side are reluctant to press high, giving the possession of the ball to Real Madrid.
28' – Vinicius misses one-on-one chance! (0-1)
After a brilliant pass from Güler, Vinícius found himself one-on-one with Donnarumma, but his left-footed effort slid wide of the post.
27' – Two more chances for City! (0-1)
After winning the ball high up the pitch, Manchester City played a through ball to Haaland, but the Norwegian could only shoot straight at Courtois from a tight angle, with the rebound falling to Rodri, who failed to convert the second chance.
24' – City and Madrid miss clear chances! (0-1)
After Courtois saved a clear chance from Erling Haaland, Vinicius had the chance to double the lead, but the Brazilian sent the ball to the stands.
22' – GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL FOR REAL MADRID! (0-1)
Stepping up to make amends for his earlier miss, Vinícius Júnior sent Donnarumma the wrong way from the spot to give Real Madrid the opening goal.
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20' – Penalty for Real Madrid and red card for Manchester City! (0-0)
With Vinicius Junior just before the offside line, referee Clément Turpin decided to grant Real Madrid a penalty, and sending Bernardo Silva to the locker room.
18' – The post saves Manchester City! (0-0)
Vinícius Júnior cut inside and unleashed a thunderous strike that crashed off the post and clipped Donnarumma on the way out, before Bernardo Silva blocked a follow-up effort from the Brazilian with his arm.
13' – Rodri tries from distance (0-0)
Unable to break through Real Madrid's defense, Rodri tried from distance, but his shot went wide.
10' – Manchester City dominate the possession of the ball (0-0)
After an open and frantic opening spell, the tempo has settled, with Manchester City taking control of possession as both sides search for the breakthrough.
4' – Another save by Courtois! (0-0)
After an early save on Cherki, Courtois pulled off a great save against Rodri once again after a great combination from Manchester City.
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1' – Valverde misses a clear chance! (0-0)
Capitalizing on a defensive error, Valverde had the first real chance of the game to open the scoring but failed to make the most of it, shooting straight at Donnarumma.
The match has begun!
Referee Clément Turpin blows his whistle, and the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 between Manchester City and Real Madrid is underway!
Manchester City facing a historic task
The 3-0 first-leg defeat left Manchester City with an enormous mountain to climb, needing at least three goals tonight just to force extra time. And history is firmly against them.
Real Madrid have won the first leg of a two-legged European knockout tie by three or more goals on 36 previous occasions, and have never been eliminated after doing so. Should City complete the comeback, Guardiola would be overseeing a result that has never been achieved against Los Blancos in the history of European competition.
Who will be the next rival for either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the quarterfinals?
The Manchester City-Real Madrid tie has been one of the most compelling fixtures of the Round of 16, bringing together two clubs that have historically made deep runs in the competition but found themselves on a collision course earlier than usual this season. Whoever advances, however, will find no easier path ahead.
The winner of this tie will face the winner of the Bayern Munich-Atalanta clash. The German giants, one of the tournament favorites, romped to a 6-1 victory in the first leg in Italy and are widely expected to wrap up qualification when they host the second leg on Wednesday.
Who's the referee for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid?
Clément Turpin will take charge of Tuesday's Champions League clash. The 43-year-old Frenchman has overseen 10 Real Madrid matches, compiling a positive record of eight wins, one draw and one defeat, while his seven Manchester City games have been more evenly split, with four wins, one draw and two defeats.
Notably, Turpin has previously officiated two meetings between these two sides in the Champions League: last season's 3-2 Real Madrid victory, and the league phase encounter earlier in the 2025-26 campaign, which Manchester City won 2-1.
Match officiating team:
Referee: Clement Turpin First assistant: Nicolas Danos
Second assistant: Benjamin Pages
Fourth official: Willy Delajod
VAR: Jerome Brisard
AVAR: Bastien Dechepy
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Thiago Pitarch surpasses Vinicius Junior's record
Amid Real Madrid's mounting injury problems over recent weeks, one of the most eye-catching stories has been the emergence of Thiago Pitarch, who started the first leg against Manchester City and has now been handed another start for the second.
According to OptaJose, Pitarch has become the youngest player to start two Champions League knockout matches for Real Madrid, doing so at 18 years and 226 days old. The record had previously been held by Vinicius Junior, who set it at 18 years and 236 days back in 2019.
Kylian Mbappe returns to Real Madrid bench
After suffering a setback in his knee injury during training ahead of the second leg against Benfica, Real Madrid have been without Kylian Mbappé for the last five games. As coach Álvaro Arbeloa indicated at his pre-match press conference, Mbappé has traveled with the squad alongside Jude Bellingham and will be available off the bench tonight.
Manchester City confirm their starting XI!
Pep Guardiola confirmed the eleven players that'll be looking for the comeback from the start: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.
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Real Madrid's lineup confirmed!
Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa only makes one change (Ferland Mendy-Fran Garcia) in the starting XI compared to the team of the first leg (4-4-2): Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, Fran García; Federico Valverde, Thiago Pitarch, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Güler; Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr.
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Kickoff time and how to watch
Manchester City and Real Madrid's game will begin at 4:00 PM (ET).