La Liga
Barcelona reportedly eyeing Argentine wonderkid after Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono capture

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

A left-footed attacker and Argentina youth international, Subiabre shined at the South American U-20 Championship.A left-footed attacker and Argentina youth international, Subiabre shined at the South American U-20 Championship.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesA left-footed attacker and Argentina youth international, Subiabre shined at the South American U-20 Championship.

FC Barcelona is once again looking to South America for future talent. According to reports from TNT Sports and later confirmed by AS, the Catalan giants are closely monitoring Ian Subiabre (born in 2007, playing for River Plate).

While no formal offer has been made yet, sources indicate that Barcelona could move forward thanks to the strong relationship between club president Joan Laporta and Subiabre’s representatives, which include legendary Argentine striker Claudio Caniggia.

For now, Subiabre has already communicated his intention to renew his contract with River Plate, which currently runs until December 2026. This means any negotiations will likely be long-term rather than immediate.

Financial constraints at Barcelona

Barcelona’s interest is real, but the timing of a deal is complicated. Subiabre’s release clause stands at €30 million, a figure that the Blaugrana are unlikely to trigger given their ongoing financial struggles and inability to meet LaLiga’s 1:1 spending rule. Instead, Barcelona is expected to wait until the player is closer to the end of his contract, which would strengthen their negotiating position.

Subiabre has also drawn attention from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly sending scouts to Buenos Aires earlier this year. While Barcelona may be patient, the growing competition makes his transfer saga one to watch closely.

Barcelona vs Villarreal in the U.S. unlikely after player protest over exhausting travel

see also

Barcelona vs Villarreal in the U.S. unlikely after player protest over exhausting travel

The other Mastantuono

Subiabre has been hailed as the latest gem from River Plate’s famed youth academy, following in the footsteps of Franco Mastantuono, now making headlines at Real Madrid. Both players were teammates throughout River’s youth system and share the same 2007 generation as European rising stars Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) and Estevão Willian (Chelsea).

Like Mastantuono, Subiabre is left-footed and versatile enough to play across either wing in attack. He has already established himself as a regular for Argentina’s youth national teams, showcasing his talent at the South American U-20 Championship, where he scored three goals in six matches. His performances have made him a key figure for the upcoming U-20 World Cup in Chile, scheduled from September 27 to October 19, 2025.

A star in the making

For Barcelona, the attraction is clear: Subiabre combines technical skill, pace, and creativity, fitting the profile of the wide attacking players the club has historically developed and relied on. While a deal is not imminent, the Blaugrana are laying the groundwork for what could become their next big South American signing.

With strong competition from English clubs and River Plate determined to hold onto their young star, the coming months will be crucial in deciding Subiabre’s future. One thing is certain: Ian Subiabre is a name soccer fans will hear much more of in the years to come.

