Cristiano Ronaldo will extend his stay at Al Nassr, according to reports from Saudi Arabian media outlet Al Khabar. The Portuguese superstar, nearing his 40th birthday, has reportedly agreed to a lucrative contract extension that will keep him at the Riyadh-based club until June 2026. The deal, exceeding €200 million, cements his status as the highest-paid player in the world.

The reported €200 million contract surpasses his current deal, which includes an annual salary of approximately €200 million and an additional €60 million for image rights.

This remarkable figure places him at the top of the global soccer salary rankings, exceeding the earnings of other high-profile players in Saudi Arabia, such as Neymar Jr. and Karim Benzema. This extension ensures his continued presence at the top of the game and cements his reputation as a player who commands exceptional financial value.

The contract extension would earn Ronaldo a staggering €3.8 million per week (€500,000+ per day), solidifying his position as the world’s highest-paid footballer. This extraordinary income far surpasses the earnings of other top players globally. The financial aspects of this contract highlight the significant investment Saudi Arabian clubs are making to attract high-profile talent.

On-field performance: Continued success

Beyond the financial rewards, Ronaldo has consistently demonstrated his continued prowess on the field. Since joining Al Nassr in January 2023, he has scored an impressive 75 goals in 84 appearances, showing his ability to maintain a high goal-scoring rate even as he nears 40.

This remarkable record speaks volumes about his continued fitness and his ability to continue performing at the top level. He also led Al Nassr to victory in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, further highlighting his impact on the team’s success.

With this contract extension, Ronaldo will remain active in professional soccer until at least the summer of 2026. This puts him in a position to participate in the upcoming World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026, assuming he remains a key part of the Portuguese national team.

The possibility of Ronaldo playing in another World Cup is a significant draw for soccer fans and adds another dimension to the already exciting narrative of this player. His decision to continue playing is a remarkable testament to his fitness, his dedication, and his continued ambition.