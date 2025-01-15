Neymar’s career seems poised for a dramatic shift as fresh rumors emerge about a potential move to MLS. However, contrary to popular speculation, it appears that his next destination will not be Inter Miami, home to his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Instead, Neymar could surprise the soccer world by signing with an unexpected MLS club, fueling intrigue about his future and the fate of the legendary ‘MSN’ trio.

In August 2023, Neymar made headlines with his move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, signing a lucrative deal worth an estimated more than €140 million annually, in addition to a €90 million transfer fee paid to Paris Saint-Germain. The transfer was a bold statement by the Saudi Pro League, showcasing its ambition to lure global superstars.

However, the Brazilian’s time in the Middle East has been marred by injuries and unfulfilled potential. Neymar managed only five appearances in his first season before an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sidelined him for nearly a year. Despite returning briefly in late 2024, another setback—a hamstring injury—left him struggling to make an impact.

This pattern of optimism followed by disappointment has defined Neymar’s tenure with Al-Hilal. While promotional campaigns repeatedly teased his return with glowing tributes, injuries have kept him out of action. His limited appearances have left fans questioning his commitment to the Saudi Pro League’s “project.”

Although the veteran is not solely to blame—injuries can befall any athlete—the massive investment in his transfer and salary has raised questions about his future at Al-Hilal. As his two-year contract nears its expiration, speculation is rife about whether the club will opt to renew his deal or cut their losses.

MLS opportunity: Not Inter Miami

While many anticipated that Neymar might join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, a new suitor has entered the picture. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Herons’ rivals Chicago Fire has opened talks with Neymar about a potential two-year deal. This move, if realized, would mark the Brazilian’s first foray into North American soccer, aligning with his ambitions to play in the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Although Javier Mascherano’s side had been a natural destination given their recent high-profile signings, Neymar’s potential move to another MLS club adds an element of surprise. This alternative team is reportedly keen to make a “big splash” in the soccer world by landing the former Barcelona and PSG superstar. Foot Mercato describes the discussions as being in their “early days,” suggesting a long negotiation process lies ahead.

Financial challenge of MLS move

A significant hurdle to Neymar’s move to the United States is his salary. While MLS has grown significantly in financial stature, few clubs can match the €200 million per year package he earns in Saudi Arabia. Even Lionel Messi’s MLS contract with Inter Miami involved a creative structure, including sponsorships and revenue-sharing agreements.

Convincing Neymar to take a pay cut—possibly offset by endorsements—remains a challenge. However, given his global profile, MLS clubs may craft innovative offers to secure his signature. Beyond finances, the league’s lifestyle, branding opportunities, and growing competitive edge could appeal to Neymar.