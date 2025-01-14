The 2025 Club World Cup, to be held in the United States, is shaping up to be a spectacular event, with the participation of stars like Lionel Messi already confirmed. However, the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain. Will the Portuguese superstar grace the tournament?

Currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo’s participation is not guaranteed, as his team failed to qualify for the Club World Cup. This seemingly rules him out of the competition, leaving fans wondering if they’ll get to see him compete on the grand stage.

However, a glimmer of hope remains. Ronaldo has a path to participate: a last-minute transfer to a qualifying team. This unconventional route requires a decisive move on his part to participate in the prestigious tournament, scheduled for June 15th to July 13th.

The only path to the Club World Cup: A transfer

Ronaldo’s only chance to play in the 2025 Club World Cup is to secure a transfer to a qualified team before the tournament begins. Al Nassr’s elimination from the AFC Champions League quarterfinals means they won’t be competing in the Club World Cup.

Rumors have linked Ronaldo with several qualifying clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Al Ahly of Egypt. However, these remain mere speculations, and no concrete developments have emerged. This unexpected twist highlights the need for swift action if he is to compete.

Despite the lack of concrete offers, the possibility of a late transfer to a participating team cannot be entirely ruled out. Ronaldo’s ambition to compete at the highest level might lead him to prioritize a move over remaining with Al Nassr. The Club World Cup rules allow participating teams to add players to their roster, opening the door for a last-minute transfer.

A pivotal decision for Ronaldo

The decision rests entirely with Ronaldo. He must weigh his desire to play in the prestigious tournament against his existing contract with Al Nassr, which runs until mid-2025. Such a decision would be a significant move and carry huge implications for both his career and for his current team.

Al Nassr, led by Ronaldo, had the opportunity to qualify for the Club World Cup through the AFC Champions League. However, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Al Ain, who secured their place in the 2025 Club World Cup.

The tie was closely contested, with Al Ain winning the first leg 1-0 and Al Nassr winning the second leg 4-3. However, Al Ain prevailed in a penalty shootout, ending Al Nassr’s hopes. A pivotal moment in the tie saw Ronaldo miss a clear goal scoring chance, shooting wide when he appeared to have a clear shot at goal, a moment that ultimately contributed to their defeat.