Real Madrid is reportedly considering a loan move for Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker following their disappointing performance in the Supercopa de España. The move, according to Diario Sport, would see Real Madrid cover Walker’s wages for the remainder of the season, but they are reportedly unwilling to commit to a permanent transfer. This strategic approach highlights Real Madrid’s specific need for a temporary reinforcement.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that a squad overhaul is planned, with several players potentially leaving the club in the coming transfer windows.

Kyle Walker, the club’s captain last season, has requested a transfer to explore playing opportunities abroad. This creates an opportunity for other clubs to acquire a highly experienced and talented player. This situation opens the door for a potential move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s interest in Walker stems from their need to strengthen their right-back position. Lucas Vázquez has struggled to fill the void left by Dani Carvajal’s absence, prompting the club to seek reinforcement during the January transfer window.

Their initial target, Trent Alexander-Arnold, appears unattainable due to Liverpool’s reluctance to sell, leading them to pursue Walker as a more realistic option. This change in approach indicates Real Madrid’s practical approach to their transfer strategy. The selection of Walker is strategically sound, addressing the immediate need for a right-back while also ensuring the team isn’t overstaffed in that position once Carvajal returns and Alexander-Arnold potentially arrives in the future.

Transfer details and financial considerations

Diario Sport reports that Real Madrid would prefer a loan deal for Walker, covering his entire salary, to address their immediate need for a more experienced player in that position.

They reportedly are not interested in a permanent transfer, as they anticipate the return of Carvajal and the potential acquisition of Alexander-Arnold in 2025. This temporary solution avoids disrupting the long-term squad planning for the right-back position. This approach highlights Real Madrid’s careful consideration of both short-term and long-term strategic needs.

Manchester City, however, is reportedly only willing to let Walker go via a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy. This stance reflects City’s intent to maximize their return on investment while also protecting their squad depth, particularly as they plan for the next phase of their development. This differing approach between the two clubs will require negotiations and a compromise if a transfer is to be completed.