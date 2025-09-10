The club that could have signed Lamine Yamal for just €5 million but lost out to Barcelona

Lamine Yamal, now hailed as the brightest jewel of FC Barcelona, could have taken a very different path in his career. Today, the 18-year-old winger is seen as the heir to Lionel Messi’s legacy at Camp Nou, but according to reports from BILD, Yamal was only a step away from joining Bayern Munich back in 2022. The German giants were prepared to pay €5 million to secure his signature before he ever debuted under Xavi Hernández in 2023.

The report reveals that several Bayern Munich executives met in Madrid with Yamal’s agent, Iván De La Peña, in 2022. At the time, the plan was clear: once Yamal turned 16 in 2023, Bayern would activate the deal, paying €5 million in a transaction that would have benefited both Barcelona and the player’s family financially.

Bayern viewed Yamal as a long-term investment, especially as Barcelona was facing serious financial struggles. This was also the summer when Robert Lewandowski left Bayern for Barcelona, a move that caused internal tension at the Bundesliga club. Snatching away the Catalans’ top prospect would have been seen as both a statement of power and a strategic move for the future.

The man leading the talks was Hasan Salihamidžić, Bayern’s sporting director at the time. Negotiations were described as difficult but advanced, with Yamal’s camp reportedly leaning toward accepting the deal, given the uncertainty at Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal is now a candidate for the Ballon d’Or and will be one of the great players of the coming years.

Jorge Mendes steps in

The transfer, however, never materialized, thanks in large part to the intervention of super-agent Jorge Mendes. Once Yamal officially turned 16, Mendes brokered a deal with Barcelona that included his first professional contract and a fast-tracked debut under Xavi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Argentina boss Scaloni full of praise for Lamine Yamal’s Spain ahead of potential Finalissima

The timing proved crucial. Barcelona not only tied Yamal to the club long-term but also gave him the chance to make his LaLiga debut in 2023, during a season the club would go on to win. That opportunity changed the trajectory of his career and ensured that the €5 million Bayern had set aside for his signing never left the Allianz Arena.