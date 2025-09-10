Fans frustrated: FIFA website problems disrupt World Cup 2026 ticket sales

Fans around the globe flooded social media on September 10, 2025, complaining that FIFA’s official ticketing website had crashed during the highly anticipated first sales phase for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. The sudden technical failure left thousands unable to secure their seats, sparking frustration just as the ticketing process officially opened.

Despite the initial chaos, FIFA outlined a detailed schedule for ticket availability. Here’s what fans need to know:

Phase 1 (September 10–19, 2025): Exclusive to Visa cardholders over the age of 18. The window runs from 11 AM ET on September 10 to 11 AM ET on September 19 .

Exclusive to over the age of 18. The window runs from . Phase 2 (October 27–31, 2025): A broader phase, with winners notified by email between mid-November and early December .

A broader phase, with winners notified by email between . Phase 3 (after December 5, 2025): Following the official group-stage draw , fans can request tickets for specific matches. As with earlier phases, purchases will be allocated via random selection .

Following the , fans can request tickets for specific matches. As with earlier phases, purchases will be allocated via . Last-Minute Sales: In the weeks before kickoff, FIFA will release remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Important rules and reminders

FIFA has also issued several key clarifications for fans hoping to buy tickets:

The first phase is Visa-exclusive , but later phases will be open to all fans regardless of payment provider.

, but later phases will be open to all fans regardless of payment provider. Buyers must be 18 or older and have modern payment methods —no cash or checks will be accepted.

and have —no cash or checks will be accepted. If a ticket is purchased in error, fans will have the option to return it via FIFA’s official resale platform.

The World Cup will welcome people from 48 countries around the world for the first time in history.

Website crash adds to fan frustration

While ticket demand was expected to be sky-high, the website’s crash only intensified criticism of FIFA’s preparedness. Social media posts across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook highlighted the widespread inability to access the portal during the first hours of sales.

Some users called for FIFA to extend the Visa-exclusive window to account for the outage, while others questioned whether the governing body had underestimated the surge in traffic. With the World Cup expanding to 48 teams, interest in the competition has reached unprecedented levels—making reliable access to tickets all the more crucial.