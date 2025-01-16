The conclusion of the 2024 soccer season highlighted a major concern: excessive time-wasting, resulting in an average net playing time of only 51 minutes. FIFA‘s Refereeing Committee has long expressed its concern regarding this issue and is committed to addressing it effectively, particularly regarding added time.

Traditionally, referees added only three to four minutes of added time per half, a figure that often fell short of the actual time lost due to various interruptions. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar aimed to be a turning point. Refereeing Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina and his director, Massimo Busacca, issued clear directives.

These directives emphasized the need for stricter adherence to Rule 7, Section 3, which dictates that referees should add time to compensate for all interruptions, not just a “minimum” amount. The impact was immediate. Several World Cup matches, including Argentina’s victorious run, featured significantly extended added time periods.

The England vs. Iran match saw 24 minutes of added time (14 in the first half, 10 in the second), largely due to injuries, substitutions, and VAR reviews. Similarly, the Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia match included 19 minutes of added time (six in the first half, 13 in the second). These instances demonstrated the potential for more accurate timekeeping.

Situations justifying added time

FIFA’s directives, shared with all member associations, outlined various situations justifying extended added time:

Player substitutions

Medical attention or removal of injured players

Deliberate time-wasting

Disciplinary sanctions

Regulation-approved medical breaks (no more than one minute)

VAR reviews

Significant delays, including goal celebrations

Despite initial success during the World Cup, many referees and federations subsequently relaxed the strict adherence to these guidelines. To counteract this, FIFA announced a February 24-28th referee training course.

Upcoming referee training and new initiatives

The course, held at Boca Juniors’ facilities in Buenos Aires, will focus on the correct application of Rule 7, emphasizing the recovery of all lost time. Disciplinary measures to enforce the “exclusive captain’s area” and prevent external interference in referee decisions will also be addressed. Referees will also be trained to address goalkeeper time-wasting.

FIFA’s commitment to accurate timekeeping includes increased collaboration between the main and fourth referees. The fourth official will assist in determining minimum added time, with the main referee retaining final authority to extend it further as needed.

The main referee cannot reduce the suggested time. Moreover, a new video review system (FVS), allowing coaches to request reviews, may be implemented, potentially assisting member associations with fewer resources.