Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FIFA World Cup
Comentarios

2026 World Cup: FIFA considers unprecedented change for matches in the United States

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

FIFA is considering implementing changes to the 2026 World Cup schedule based on concerns about extreme heat.
© Joe RaedleFIFA is considering implementing changes to the 2026 World Cup schedule based on concerns about extreme heat.

With less than a year until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, FIFA is already considering significant changes to the tournament’s schedule in response to concerns about extreme heat.

A recent study has highlighted the intense conditions expected during the summer months in the host nations, prompting recommendations that are now under consideration by FIFA. These recommendations would significantly impact the tournament’s format and player welfare.

A study conducted by Queens University Belfast has analyzed the meteorological conditions expected across the various tournament venues during the summer months. The study concluded that high temperatures, significant humidity, and intense solar radiation will be prevalent.

Based on this analysis, the researchers have recommended two key changes: adjusting match times to avoid peak heat and extending mandatory hydration breaks to more than three minutes per half. These recommendations directly address player safety and well-being.

FIFA’s potential schedule adjustments

The study’s findings and recommendations have been shared with FIFA, which is now evaluating the feasibility of implementing these changes. The potential adjustments would impact the timing of the matches, likely shifting kick-off times to later in the day or evening to mitigate the impact of the extreme heat.

Longer hydration breaks, exceeding the current three minutes per half, would also be implemented. These changes are being considered to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses among players.

Advertisement

The 2026 World Cup isn’t the first to be held in a region known for intense heat. The 1970 and 1986 tournaments in Mexico, and the 1994 tournament in the United States, all faced criticism regarding match scheduling and high temperatures.

Diego Maradona, famously, voiced his concerns about match timings during the Mexico ’86 tournament, although FIFA ignored these concerns. The 1994 World Cup final, played at midday, registered a temperature of 40°C, highlighting the potential risks associated with poorly scheduled matches in hot climates. This history underscores the importance of taking preventative measures in 2026.

While significant technological advancements in cooling systems have occurred since previous World Cups, only three of the sixteen 2026 venues—in Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta—currently have cooling systems installed in their stadiums. This limited availability means that mitigating the effects of extreme heat will rely heavily on scheduling adjustments and appropriate hydration breaks.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Addressing low playtime: FIFA introduces measures to mitigate average 51 minutes of action in soccer

Addressing low playtime: FIFA introduces measures to mitigate average 51 minutes of action in soccer

The issue of time-wasting in football is a persistent concern, significantly reducing actual playing time and impacting the fairness and flow of matches. The average of only 51 minutes of effective play per game is unacceptable to FIFA.

World Cup stipulation: Soccer fans to be banned from consuming alcohol in stadiums

World Cup stipulation: Soccer fans to be banned from consuming alcohol in stadiums

A confirmed ban on alcohol sales in stadiums, revealed by inside sources, creates a ripple effect across the tournament. The move follows the costly cancellation of beer sales in Qatar in 2022 and suggests FIFA may be prioritizing its financial relationships with Saudi Arabia.

Landon Donovan says FIFA's rule change might undermine USMNT's World Cup aspirations

Landon Donovan says FIFA's rule change might undermine USMNT's World Cup aspirations

A new FIFA rule could significantly hinder the USMNT's preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Clubs participating in the 2025 Club World Cup are not obligated to release players for international duty, potentially leaving coach Mauricio Pochettino without key players during crucial training and match opportunities.

Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 World Cup: Gianni Infantino faces questions over his relationship with the Prime Minister

Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 World Cup: Gianni Infantino faces questions over his relationship with the Prime Minister

Serious concerns are overshadowed by the awarding of the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia. FIFA's decision, expected today, follows criticism regarding the kingdom's human rights record and the limited competition in the bidding process.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo