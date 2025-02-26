2026 World Cup: FIFA considers unprecedented change for matches in the United States

With less than a year until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, FIFA is already considering significant changes to the tournament’s schedule in response to concerns about extreme heat.

A recent study has highlighted the intense conditions expected during the summer months in the host nations, prompting recommendations that are now under consideration by FIFA. These recommendations would significantly impact the tournament’s format and player welfare.

A study conducted by Queens University Belfast has analyzed the meteorological conditions expected across the various tournament venues during the summer months. The study concluded that high temperatures, significant humidity, and intense solar radiation will be prevalent.

Based on this analysis, the researchers have recommended two key changes: adjusting match times to avoid peak heat and extending mandatory hydration breaks to more than three minutes per half. These recommendations directly address player safety and well-being.

FIFA’s potential schedule adjustments

The study’s findings and recommendations have been shared with FIFA, which is now evaluating the feasibility of implementing these changes. The potential adjustments would impact the timing of the matches, likely shifting kick-off times to later in the day or evening to mitigate the impact of the extreme heat.

Longer hydration breaks, exceeding the current three minutes per half, would also be implemented. These changes are being considered to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses among players.

The 2026 World Cup isn’t the first to be held in a region known for intense heat. The 1970 and 1986 tournaments in Mexico, and the 1994 tournament in the United States, all faced criticism regarding match scheduling and high temperatures.

Diego Maradona, famously, voiced his concerns about match timings during the Mexico ’86 tournament, although FIFA ignored these concerns. The 1994 World Cup final, played at midday, registered a temperature of 40°C, highlighting the potential risks associated with poorly scheduled matches in hot climates. This history underscores the importance of taking preventative measures in 2026.

While significant technological advancements in cooling systems have occurred since previous World Cups, only three of the sixteen 2026 venues—in Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta—currently have cooling systems installed in their stadiums. This limited availability means that mitigating the effects of extreme heat will rely heavily on scheduling adjustments and appropriate hydration breaks.

