A bombshell has rocked La Liga, with both Rayo Vallecano and RCD Mallorca facing three-window transfer bans, according to a FIFA announcement published on its transparency website. The news, which surfaced on Monday, has sent shockwaves through both clubs, who claim to have received no prior notification from FIFA.

The sanctions, effective January 9th, 2025, prevent both clubs from registering new players during the current winter transfer window, the summer transfer window, and the January 2026 window.

This effectively blocks any new signings until the summer of 2026. The unexpected nature of the announcement has created considerable uncertainty within both clubs and raised questions regarding the due process involved.

Rayo Vallecano, which held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, expressed complete surprise at the news. In a statement shared on social media, representatives from the club’s shareholder association (ADRV) stated, “This is the first we’ve heard of it.” The sudden nature of the announcement has clearly created significant disruption to the club’s planning and operations.

Mallorca’s denial and conflicting information

RCD Mallorca has vehemently denied the sanction, claiming it is based on a resolved administrative issue from the past. The club insists that the matter has been settled, and they expect to be able to sign players during the current transfer window.

Despite this strong denial, Mallorca currently remains listed on FIFA’s official list of sanctioned clubs, creating a significant discrepancy between the club’s claim and FIFA’s public statement. This conflict between FIFA’s public record and Mallorca’s official statement leaves considerable uncertainty about the true status of their situation.

The sanctions, if upheld, would significantly impact both clubs’ transfer plans. Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca will be unable to strengthen their squads for the remainder of the current season and beyond.

This limitation will likely affect their competitiveness and potential for success in La Liga and other competitions. The inability to sign players will impact the ability of both clubs to reinforce their squads and address any weaknesses in the current lineups.

The sanctions were published on FIFA’s transparency portal, a platform designed to provide information about ongoing disciplinary proceedings. The lack of prior communication to the affected clubs raises questions about FIFA’s processes and potential procedural failures.