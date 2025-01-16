Lyon, the French powerhouse, announced the signing of Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada in a style that has the soccer world buzzing. The club unveiled Almada’s move with a clever video that poked fun at Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent comments about Ligue 1, referencing Lionel Messi to deliver the punchline.

Les Gones confirmed the signing of Thiago Almada, a 23-year-old World Cup-winning midfielder, on an initial loan from Brazilian side Botafogo. The move, described as a dry loan until June 2025, brings Almada to Europe after successful stints in the MLS with Atlanta United and a brief spell in Brazil.

However, what has caught everyone’s attention isn’t just the signing but Lyon’s unique way of announcing it. The club released a video where Almada receives a text message from “Lionel” [presumably Messi] with a goat emoji. The message reads: “Don’t listen to Cristiano, Ligue 1 is incredible.” This witty remark references Ronaldo’s recent claim that the Saudi Pro League is superior to Ligue 1.

What did Ronaldo previously say about Ligue 1?

Cristiano Ronaldo, now playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, stirred controversy when he declared at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards: “The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I’m not saying that because I play here. To run in 38, 39, 40 degrees and sprint a few times, just to see how they’re going to be. In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players.”

The Portuguese veteran suggested that Ligue 1 lacks competitiveness compared to leagues like Saudi Arabia’s, further fueling debates about the global standing of these leagues.

By invoking Lionel Messi—a former Ligue 1 player who spent two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain—Lyon turned Ronaldo’s comments into a playful jab. While Messi’s tenure in France wasn’t without challenges, he still managed to win two league titles and score 32 goals during his time in Paris. The video cleverly aligns the Argentine’s endorsement with Almada’s decision to join Lyon, reinforcing the French top division’s credibility and appeal.

What Almada will bring to Lyon

Thiago Almada, a rising star in Argentine soccer, brings impressive credentials to Lyon. He was part of Argentina’s squad that lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar in 2022. In 2023, he was named MLS Young Player of the Year, thanks to his exceptional performances with Atlanta United. Almada has also represented Argentina six times, scoring twice. His move to Lyon marks a new chapter in his career, where he will join fellow Argentine Nicolas Tagliafico, who made a cameo in the announcement video.

Olympique Lyonnais, currently sitting sixth in Ligue 1, will hope the 23-year-old midfielder’s creativity and energy bolster their push for European qualification. With his ability to dictate play and contribute to goals, Almada could be a key piece in their ambitions for the season’s second half.