After a rollercoaster 2024 – culminating in Argentina’s Copa América triumph but also navigating the ups and downs of his Inter Miami debut – Lionel Messi is preparing for next season under the orders of Javier Mascherano. But the Argentinian superstar’s mind is already focused on the challenges that await in the 2025 season, both with Inter Miami in the MLS and with the Albiceleste.

While Messi consistently downplays the importance of personal statistics, his numbers speak for themselves. His ability to surpass expectations year after year continues to amaze the soccer world.

In the upcoming season, Lionel Messi has the opportunity to break four significant records in Major League Soccer (MLS), further cementing his legacy at Inter Miami.

Four MLS records within Messi’s reach

Most Goals in an MLS Season: One of Messi’s most ambitious goals in 2025 is to surpass Carlos Vela’s record of 34 goals in a single MLS season (2019). Inter Miami’s playoff exit last season prevented Messi from further increasing his goal tally. However, with a strengthened squad and a full season ahead, breaking Vela’s record appears achievable. Most Assists in an MLS Season: Another challenge for Messi is to become the MLS’s all-time leading assist provider, currently held by Carlos Valderrama with 26 assists in 2000. Messi’s vision and passing accuracy could be key to achieving this feat. A strong connection with his Inter Miami teammates in the attacking third will be essential.