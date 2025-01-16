Inter Miami CF continues to bolster its squad for the 2025 season under new manager Javier Mascherano. The club has announced the signing of Uruguayan defender Maximiliano Falcón and confirmed the contract renewal of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, strengthening their defensive and goalkeeping options.

27-year-old Maximiliano Falcón, a right-sided center-back, joins Inter Miami from Chilean club Colo-Colo for a reported fee of $2.5 million. Falcón, who began his professional career at Rentistas, brings a wealth of experience and success to South Florida, having won six major trophies with Colo-Colo: two league titles, two Chilean Cups, and two Super Cups.

He also boasts impressive statistics, having made 158 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing two assists. In a farewell message to Colo-Colo, Falcón expressed gratitude for his time at the club while explaining his decision to move to Inter Miami.

Both reinforcements are significant for the level of play of Inter Miami, which is looking to reinforce itself to give better results and more opportunity to its star player Lionel Messi.

Ustari’s contract renewal: Experienced depth at goalkeeper

Inter Miami has also announced the contract renewal of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. The 38-year-old Argentine joined Inter Miami in September 2024 and made a significant contribution to the team’s record-breaking 2024 season.

The club praised Ustari’s experience and leadership and highlighted his key role in the team’s Supporters’ Shield victory and record points tally. Ustari himself expressed his excitement about returning for another season, eager to continue contributing to the team’s success.

Ustari’s impact was significant. He started in the second-to-last game of the regular season against Toronto FC, keeping a clean sheet with seven crucial saves and earning a place in the Team of the Week. This strong performance underscored his value to the team. His performance shows that despite his age, he remains highly capable and effective, adding much-needed experience to the squad.

The additions of Falcón and the renewed contract for Ustari come as Inter Miami continues to reshape its squad for the 2025 season. Several departures created the need to bring in experienced players to maintain the competitive spirit and to balance the more experienced players with the existing youth in the squad.