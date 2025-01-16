Inter Miami are reportedly monitoring the contract situation of Mohamed Salah, with hopes of pairing the Egyptian superstar with Lionel Messi in MLS. Salah’s contract at Liverpool is set to expire in the summer, and speculation about his next destination is intensifying as clubs from across the globe express interest in securing his services.

At 32 years old, Salah remains one of Liverpool’s most prolific players, having won nearly every major honor during his time at Anfield. However, with less than six months remaining on his contract, the Egyptian forward has admitted that this season could be his last with the Reds. Despite his stellar performances, Salah has expressed disappointment over Liverpool’s failure to offer him a new deal.

This contract uncertainty has left the veteran free to negotiate with overseas clubs, opening the door to offers from some of the world’s most ambitious soccer projects.

MLS vs. Saudi Pro League: Grand battle for Salah

While the Saudi Pro League has long been tipped as Salah’s likely destination, with clubs like Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ittihad preparing lucrative offers, Inter Miami has now entered the race. According to CaughtOffside, the MLS side is keen to “be kept abreast of developments” in Salah’s situation, considering him as an alternative to Neymar, who has been linked with a departure from the Middle East.

Inter Miami’s ambitious ownership group, led by David Beckham, has already made waves by signing global superstars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Adding Salah to their roster would further solidify their position as a powerhouse in MLS while offering Salah a new chapter alongside some of soccer’s most iconic names.

If Salah were to join Javier Mascherano’s squad, he would bring unmatched pace, clinical finishing, and leadership to a team already featuring Messi and Suarez. His presence would also bolster the club’s international appeal, drawing millions of fans and elevating the United States’ top division to greater prominence on the global stage.

Salah’s next move: Balancing act

For Salah, the decision is as much about legacy as it is about financial security. At his age, opportunities to secure a lucrative contract are limited and offers from the MLS and Saudi Pro League could provide the financial reward he seeks in the twilight of his career.

However, moving away from Europe could feel premature, as Salah has consistently shown he can perform at the highest level. Many fans and pundits argue it would be a loss for European soccer if Salah were to leave while still playing at his peak.