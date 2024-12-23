As 2024 draws to a close, The Guardian newspaper has released its annual ranking of the 100 best soccer players in the world. This year’s list crowns Manchester City’s Rodri as the number one player, a significant achievement for the Spanish midfielder. The ranking, however, reveals a notable shift in the top positions with Lionel Messi dropping significantly from previous years.

Rodri, who also won the Ballon d’Or earlier this year, takes the top spot, followed by Real Madrid’s Vinícius Junior (winner of FIFA’s The Best award) and Rodri’s Manchester City teammate, Erling Haaland, completing the podium. This trio represents a mix of established talent and emerging stars, each contributing significantly to their respective teams’ success.

The Guardian’s ranking is determined by a panel of judges comprising former footballers, coaches, and journalists from around the globe. The extensive selection process ensures a comprehensive assessment of global talent.

Lionel Messi’s position in the ranking marks a dramatic fall from grace. After topping the list in 2022 and placing 10th in 2023, he now sits at 27th. This decline coincides with a mixed year for Messi, which included a Copa América victory with Argentina but a disappointing early exit from the MLS playoffs with Inter Miami. This signifies a notable shift in perception and performance compared to his previous years.

The Guardian’s ranking process: A detailed look

The Guardian’s ranking methodology is a rigorous process designed to ensure fairness and accuracy. As explained by the newspaper, judges were provided with a comprehensive list of over 450 players from various leagues across all continents. They were asked a simple, yet crucial question: “Who were the best male players in the world in 2024?”

Each judge selected 40 players, ranking them from 1 to 40, with the top-ranked player receiving 40 points and the 40th-ranked player receiving 1 point. A point system ensures a nuanced evaluation of each player.

The cumulative points for each player form the final ranking, making it a truly global assessment of talent and performance across the entire footballing world. The system is designed to accommodate the diversity of leagues and playing styles from across the globe.