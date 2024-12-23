Seven years after one of football’s most impactful transfers, Neymar Jr.‘s father and agent, known as “O Pai,” has revealed the reasons behind his son’s controversial move from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 2017 transfer, costing PSG a record-breaking €222 million to activate Neymar’s release clause, remains one of the most expensive and debated deals in football history.

In a recent interview on the Brazilian podcast Jota Jota, O Pai shed light on the decision-making process. He revealed that Neymar initially harbored a strong desire to play for Barcelona, despite receiving significantly larger offers from other clubs. “Signing for Barça was entirely his decision,” O Pai stated.

“I had offers from both Barça and Real Madrid. The Madrid offer was three times higher, but he said no; he wanted to play with those guys, with Suárez and Messi. His dream was to play for Barça.”

This decision led to Neymar joining the famed “MSN” attacking trident alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez—one of the most feared forward lines in football history. Between 2013 and 2017, Neymar scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists for Barcelona, playing a pivotal role in securing nine major titles, including the 2015 treble. However, this highly successful period ended abruptly and unexpectedly.

The reasons behind the PSG move: A question of leadership

Rumors surrounding Neymar’s role within the team ultimately led to his departure. According to O Pai, the situation at Barcelona deteriorated due to uncertainty about Neymar’s position and Messi’s leadership. “Going to PSG was also his decision,” O Pai explained.

“He decided to change. At that time, we were in a very difficult situation at Barça because we didn’t know what the sporting direction was thinking. It seemed like the club wanted him to take Messi’s place, and he didn’t want that. He decided to leave, to go elsewhere. I wanted my son to stay at Barça; until the last days, we tried to prevent him from leaving, but he left because he didn’t want to take Messi’s position and be the biggest star at Barça.”

Neymar’s departure proved to be a significant setback for both Barcelona and the player himself. While Barcelona struggled to find adequate replacements, with players like Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé failing to replicate Neymar’s impact, Neymar himself hasn’t quite reached the same heights in Paris, despite winning domestic titles and producing some standout performances.

The most expensive transfer in history

Neymar’s transfer to PSG remains the most expensive in football history. The €222 million fee significantly surpasses other record-breaking transfers, including Kylian Mbappé (€180 million from Monaco to PSG) and Coutinho and Dembélé’s moves to Barcelona (€135 million each). Moisés Caicedo’s recent move to Chelsea for €133 million completes the list of the five most expensive transfers in football history.

O Pai’s revelations offer a new perspective on one of football’s most significant transfers, revealing the underlying factors that led to Neymar’s departure from Barcelona and his subsequent move to PSG. The decision, driven by Neymar’s desire to forge his own path rather than simply fill Messi’s shoes, highlights the complex dynamics within elite football clubs.