Nico Williams, the Athletic Club winger, is once again the subject of intense transfer speculation. Following a standout 2023-24 season, which included a Copa del Rey victory and a key role in Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 triumph, Williams has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs.

This summer’s transfer window saw significant interest, but a move didn’t materialize; the coming summer transfer window is expected to be even more active, and Williams seems poised to make a significant move.

Williams’ impressive performances in 2023-24 cemented his status as one of Europe’s most promising young wingers. In 37 appearances for Athletic Club, he played a crucial role in their Copa del Rey success.

His contributions extended to the international stage, with Williams making key contributions to Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 victory in Germany. This increased visibility and strong performances have significantly boosted his market value.

Currently, Williams has two goals and five assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Athletic Club this season. Recent reports from The Athletic suggest he is increasingly open to a move abroad. This openness, combined with his impressive form, is likely to trigger a bidding war amongst Europe’s elite clubs.

Premier League and European giants show interest

Several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Chelsea, are reportedly considering Williams as a potential acquisition for next summer.

Beyond England, Barcelona is aware of the transfer situation, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also monitoring his progress. PSG, in particular, made initial contact with Williams’ representatives last summer.

Reports indicate that PSG is ready to trigger Williams’ €58 million release clause, indicating the club’s serious interest. While the timing of this move remains unclear, a summer transfer appears likely. The significant financial investment reflects PSG’s desire to secure a player of Williams’ caliber.

Adding intrigue to the situation, José Mourinho recently commented on Williams’ talent. Speaking to the media earlier this month ahead of Fenerbahçe’s UEFA Europa League match against Athletic Club, Mourinho expressed his admiration for the young winger: “Nico is one of a kind; he’s an amazing player,” Mourinho stated.

He went on to express a preference for Williams over Lamine Yamal, highlighting Williams’ exceptional talent. Mourinho’s comments also sparked speculation about a potential move to Real Madrid, a suggestion that further boosts Williams’ appeal. He concluded with the statement, “I really hope he ends up in white,” suggesting a potential future in a Real Madrid jersey.