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Guardiola uncertain about his and Rodri’s futures amid Real Madrid rumors: ‘I know his intentions’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Guardiola wasn't clear about Rodri's future with Manchester City
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesGuardiola wasn't clear about Rodri's future with Manchester City

Every top player with an uncertain future gets linked to Real Madrid. Even if it may be hard to imagine Manchester City letting Rodri move to a direct rival in Europe, the rumors suggest it is not impossible. Pep Guardiola was not very clear on the subject either.

Guardiola said about his and Rodri’s future with Manchester City: “I don’t have any opinion. I know his intentions and the club’s, but I don’t know. I’ve also spoken many times about my own future.”

During the week, Rodri gave an interview in which he seemed to leave the door open for Real Madrid. But the midfielder dismissed that after Spain’s most recent match: I’m used to interviews being cut to what they want. I don’t pay attention to that.”

Guardiola chooses Liverpool as Manchester City’s biggest rival

Guardiola has been among the best managers in the world since he started with Barcelona in 2008. The rivalry with Real Madrid has been as intense as very few, helped by Jose Mourinho being on the other bench.

Guardiola and Klopp had a great rivalry (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Guardiola and Klopp had a great rivalry (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

For Manchester City’s manager, his time with the club has also included a major rivalry with Liverpool, especially with Jürgen Klopp as his main rival. Before the FA Cup match, he explained how difficult it has been to compete with them.

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Guardiola said: “We’re playing against a special rival for us over the last ten years, Liverpool. It has been our biggest rival. It’s a team that made a big investment at the start of the season to stay at the top for many years. It’s a great rival, with great players. We will need a performance like the final against Arsenal to reach the next round.”

Manchester City’s difficult April

The most interesting match of the FA Cup quarterfinals will feature these two teams. In the FA Cup quarterfinals, Liverpool are traveling to Manchester this Saturday. However, the schedule ahead for Guardiola is not easy. A trip to Chelsea along with the match against Arsenal are their last chances to close the gap in the Premier League.

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