Gerardo “Tata” Martino‘s sudden resignation from Inter Miami CF has sent shockwaves through the soccer world. While the timing of his departure remains unclear—whether a long-considered decision or a spontaneous one—his resignation leaves several questions unanswered.

The unexpected playoff elimination against Atlanta United may have played a role, but the exact reasons behind his decision remain shrouded in mystery. Martino will likely elaborate during a press conference scheduled for Friday with club owner Jorge Mas, or perhaps choose not to reveal specifics at all.

The news of Martino’s departure has immediately sparked speculation about his next move, particularly focusing on Mexico. Reports suggest that several Liga MX clubs without a current manager—notably Chivas de Guadalajara and Puebla—are actively considering him.

Martino’s extensive coaching career speaks for itself. His resume boasts spells at renowned clubs (Barcelona, Newell’s Old Boys, Cerro Porteño) and national teams (Argentina, Mexico, Paraguay), a distinctive tactical style, and a total of eleven major titles. His familiarity with Mexican football, gained from his three years managing El Tri, makes the Liga MX interest understandable.

Newell’s Old Boys: A sentimental but unlikely return

Given Martino’s deep affection for Newell’s Old Boys—his boyhood club—speculation regarding a potential return is inevitable. While Newell’s is currently without a manager, recent reports confirm that they’ve reached an agreement with Mariano Soso, effectively ending the possibility of Martino returning to his beloved club, at least for now.

The unexpected nature of Martino’s departure, coupled with his extensive experience and success, guarantees a wealth of potential opportunities beckoning.

Martino’s Inter Miami legacy

Martino joined Inter Miami in June 2023, managing 67 matches with a record of 38 wins, 13 draws, and 16 losses. The team displayed consistent improvement under his guidance, culminating in the recent Supporters’ Shield victory. Despite their early MLS Cup playoff exit, his overall contribution was largely positive; however, Martino himself clearly felt the need to move on.