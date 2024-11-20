Inter Miami CF is actively searching for a new head coach following the surprise resignation of Gerardo “Tata” Martino. Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has quickly emerged as a leading candidate, fueled by the presence of several of his former Barcelona teammates – Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba – within the Inter Miami squad.

Inter Miami’s participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, hosted in the United States, adds further appeal to the position. However, according to reports in Sport, Xavi intends to take a sabbatical year, delaying any consideration of offers until the European summer (when the Club World Cup will take place).

His primary goal remains securing a managerial position in Europe. Recent links to the Manchester United job highlight this ambition, though he prefers starting a new project at the beginning of a season rather than mid-season. He has also been linked to the Qatar national team, another option that would not fulfill his desire for high-level European club football.

A complex decision

While the opportunity to manage a star-studded roster and lead a club with significant ambition is attractive, Xavi’s commitment to his sabbatical and his preference for a European club suggest that Inter Miami faces an uphill battle in securing his services.

The timing and his desire for a specific kind of opportunity may ultimately lead him to pursue other options, despite the obvious appeal of this potential role. The coming months will reveal whether Inter Miami can persuade Xavi to forgo his planned sabbatical.

Xavi’s Barcelona tenure

Xavi took the helm at Barcelona in 2021, at a challenging time for the club. He departed at the end of the 2023/2024 season, having secured two major titles: the Spanish Super Cup (2023) and La Liga (2023).

His three-season tenure comprised 237 matches—155 wins, 36 draws, and 46 losses—demonstrating a mixed but ultimately positive experience in managing a top-flight club.