The eternal debate: Erling Haaland versus Kylian Mbappé. Both strikers possess exceptional talent and seemingly limitless potential, leading to endless speculation about who will achieve greater career success.

To offer a glimpse into the future, a simulation was conducted using EA FC 25, the popular football video game. The results offer an intriguing comparison of these two footballing titans.

The simulation utilized EA FC 25’s Career Mode, projecting the career trajectories of both Haaland and Mbappé until the end of their playing days. The simulation took into account various factors, including match performance, transfers, injuries, and skill development, aiming to provide a comprehensive and realistic prediction.

While not a definitive forecast, the simulation provides a fascinating hypothetical comparison of the two players’ potential achievements. The unpredictable nature of injuries and the myriad variables involved in a long professional football career must be taken into consideration.

Simulation results: Haaland emerges slightly ahead

The simulation yielded distinct results for both players, painting a picture of two highly successful, yet contrasting, careers.

Erling Haaland:

Goals: Surpassed 500 goals across club and international competitions.

Surpassed 500 goals across club and international competitions. Team Trophies: Contributed to numerous domestic league titles, cup wins, and at least two UEFA Champions League victories.

Contributed to numerous domestic league titles, cup wins, and at least two UEFA Champions League victories. Individual Awards: Won the Ballon d’Or three times and secured multiple European Golden Shoe awards.

Kylian Mbappé:

Goals: Accumulated over 450 goals across all competitions.

Accumulated over 450 goals across all competitions. Team Trophies: Achieved multiple league titles, domestic cups, and one UEFA Champions League title.

Achieved multiple league titles, domestic cups, and one UEFA Champions League title. Individual Awards: Won the Ballon d’Or twice and was recognized as the Best Young Player in various international tournaments.

According to the simulation, Erling Haaland would enjoy a slightly more successful career in terms of overall goal count and international titles. Kylian Mbappé, however, would make his mark primarily through domestic success, showcasing strength within his national league.

The relatively small difference in overall achievements highlights the exceptional talent of both players and emphasizes that both would likely achieve legendary status in football history.