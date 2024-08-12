Real Madrid played a total of three games during its tour of the USA this summer ahead of the 2024/25 season. However, it did not include the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and several other players that draw headlines. The continental competitions like the Euros and Copa America demanded significant game time out of many star players. Therefore, to ensure fitness, Real Madrid left players off the squad.

Despite those absentees, Real Madrid had no issue drawing major crowds to each of its games in the United States. Chicago, East Rutherford and Charlotte each saw crowds exceed 60,000 for Real Madrid games. The highlight of that was at MetLife Stadium in the New York City area. Over 82,000 fans showed up to watch El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The average attendance for the three games was 68,779.

That, of course, equates to economic success. According to a report from ESPN Deportes, Real Madrid raised $16 million as a result of its three games in the United States. While that is less than what Real Madrid made during its trip to the United States in 2017, it is welcome funding for one of the biggest spenders in the world of soccer.

That economic success comes from selling tickets, merchandise and TV rights for the games. Some contests were available on ESPN for viewers in the United States as part of a broadcasting deal. Yet, Real Madrid’s sheer popularity in the United States gave it an economic boost. A source from the club told ESPN after the match against AC Milan in Chicago that “the presence in the stands in our favor has been overwhelming, that’s why we came here.”

USA tour demonstrates success of Real Madrid internationally

If a spokesperson from Real Madrid is touting that the American acclaim for Los Blancos is a deciding factor in coming Stateside, it should also be an indication for future trips to the United States. The upcoming soccer in the United States has made it a home for soccer, and many clubs are trying to take advantage. Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, AC Milan, Chelsea and Manchester City all played in the United States this summer, with some commenting on the Club World Cup and FIFA World Cup as reasons to make the trip.

Real Madrid will be playing in the United States next summer with the Club World Cup. There are passing reports of Real Madrid dismissing the competition. Club President Florentino Perez has no intention of passing up on the Club World Cup. Real Madrid will be among the favorites to win. Regardless of on-field success, the economic prowess and popularity in the United States will grow.

This is all part of Perez’s operation to create record-breaking revenue with the club. The club recently surpassed $1 billion in revenue as the first club to hit that mark in history. Real Madrid will only continue to grow as soccer expands in the United States.

