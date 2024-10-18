Luis Suarez has revealed that he is currently locked in contract negotiations with Inter Miami officials. The star previously signed a one-year deal with the Major League Soccer team ahead of the 2024 season. The short-term contract, however, did reportedly come with an option to extend the striker’s stay for another year.

Nevertheless, this particular stipulation has not been triggered yet, and the two sides are likely renegotiating the proposal. Suarez’s base wages with Miami are just $1.5 million. This makes the Uruguayan forward the third-highest-paid player on the team. Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets currently make significantly more money, though.

Suarez’s base salary, however, does not tell the entire story. Previous reports suggested that the striker could reach up to $10 million in annual income. This extra compensation includes bonuses based on multiple factors, including his goal tally.

Suarez says his lawyer is negotiating new Miami contract

While Miami fans stress over the situation, Suarez attempted to ease concerns on Friday. The South American star told reporters that his representatives are currently discussing a new contract with the team. “My lawyer is talking to the club, but I am with a calm mind,” stated Suarez.

“I am going to finish the season in the best possible way, which is what I wanted, and to show the club that one comes with desire, feels good physically, and with the hope to continue being part of the history of this club.”

Suarez previously announced his retirement from the Uruguay national team in early September. The move made some suggest that he could also soon hang up his boots with Miami as well. Nevertheless, the striker claimed that he “wants to enjoy football a little more” following his departure from La Celeste.

Miami manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino also discussed the situation on Friday as well. The coach claimed that he would love to have Suarez return for at least another season. “Of course, all the high-class players like Luis that we can have and put together much better,” claimed the coach. “So surely if the possibility is given that it will happen.”

Striker has silenced critics with an impressive season

There were initial concerns over Suarez’s fitness when he signed the contract with Miami. After, the center-forward was about to turn 37 and had been dealing with injury problems late in his career. Worries mostly centered around an ongoing knee issue.

Suarez, however, has silenced any doubts regarding his health by posting some impressive statistics in America. The legendary striker has racked up 22 goals and 10 assists in 33 total matches with Miami. Martino has given Suarez time off to rest, but the forward has remained healthy with his new team.

In MLS play, Suarez currently ranks fourth in the division with 18 goals. Only Christian Benteke, Cucho Hernandez, and Denis Bouanga have netted more scores than the Uruguayan. Suarez’s stellar display has earned him a nomination for the 2024 MLS MVP award.

With Suarez and Messi leading Miami’s attack, the club remains on pace to record the most points in an MLS season. Interestingly enough, the Herons can grab the record with a win in their final regular season game against the New England Revolution on Saturday. The Revs currently hold the mark for the most points in a campaign, after grabbing 73 points in 2021.

