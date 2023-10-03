When you’re at home in your fort and not The Fort, New England Revolution TV schedule has all the games so you don’t miss a Revs match.

The Revs are a founding member of MLS, and hold the dubious distinction of having played in the most MLS Cup Finals without having won.

New England Revolution TV Schedule

New England Revolution on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1995 (First Season 1996)

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Manager: Clint Peay (Interim)

MLS Cups: 0 (Five-time Runners-up)

Other Titles: Supporters’ Shield (2021), U.S. Open Cup (2007), SuperLiga (2008)

Where Can I Watch the Revolution Match?

MLS Season Pass will get you access to every league and playoff match. Games can be viewed in English, Spanish, and French.

However, FOX and FS1 do have a selection of national TV games throughout the year.

Watch New England Revolution on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup was everywhere in 2023 – the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock.

Leagues Cup is also on MLS Season Pass in its entirety, with some games airing on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

For the annual CONCACAF Champions Cup look to FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN for coverage.

New England Revolution History

The Revolution was a founding team in MLS, owned by Robert Kraft (who also owns the Revs’ neighbors the NFL Patriots), who still remains the head honcho of the club.

The team has played since its inception in Foxboro, MA, about 21 miles from Boston. First at the old Foxboro Stadium until 2001, and ever since at its replacement, Gillette Stadium.

The original Revolution team logo, featuring a stylized USA flag with a soccer ball, was the last branding relic to survive from MLS’s inaugural season in 1996. The “crayon flag” logo finally faded into the past when a new logo was introduced in 2021.

In what you could call the second era of MLS, in the early 2000s, the Revolution was a force to be reckoned with. However, they just couldn’t grab hold of the ultimate prize. Four times – 2002, 2005, 2006, and 2007 – the club made the MLS Cup Final but failed to win. They’d make it five unsuccessful trips to the final in 2014. This is the most time any MLS team has appeared in the finals without winning the league title.

The Revolution did, however, win the U.S. Open Cup in 2007, and the now-defunct SuperLiga in 2008.

In 2021, New England won the Supporters’ Shield for best overall record for the first time.

Don’t miss a New England Revolution Match

Photo: Imago