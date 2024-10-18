Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann has been vocal about his career plans as he approaches the twilight of his playing days. The 33-year-old Frenchman has long been open about his dream of moving to MLS in the United States. Yet, recent rumors have hinted at a potential move to Marseille, a club Griezmann has admired throughout his career. Fans now wonder where Griezmann’s career will take him next, with different storylines surrounding his future. Will it be in the United States or back home in France?

Griezmann’s MLS ambition

For years, Antoine Griezmann has made it clear that he sees the United States as the ideal final stop in his illustrious career. He has often spoken about his MLS desire, emphasizing that it’s not a matter of “if,” but “when”. His interest in American soccer is clear, with LAFC particularly keen on securing his signature. The club continues to be linked to the French forward, especially after missing out on signing him last summer.

Griezmann’s former France teammate, Olivier Giroud recently revealed that contact has already been made between the two parties. “We know that there have already been contacts,” the veteran said. “It would be great to meet up with all three of us with Hugo [Lloris].” Giroud’s comments have only fueled speculation that a move to the US is on the horizon for Griezmann, especially once his contract with Atletico Madrid expires in 2026.

LAFC’s interest in Griezmann aligns with the player’s desire to end his European career on a high note. Particularly before transitioning to a new adventure in the United States. Given his age and the longevity of his career, it’s likely that a move to the MLS could materialize as early as 2025, once Griezmann is ready to bid farewell to European competitions.

Marseille talk may scupper MLS dream

Despite the Frenchman’s clear intention to finish his European career at Atletico Madrid, rumors have recently surfaced linking him to a potential move to Marseille. Griezmann’s former France teammate, Dimitri Payet, fueled these speculations. He recently spoke about his Les Bleus ex-teammate’s long-held admiration for the French club. In an interview with France Bleu Provence, Payet revealed, “Grizou has always said he wanted to play for OM, that the Velodrome means a lot to him. Every time we went there with the national team, he was the happiest.”

Griezmann’s connection to Les Olympiens and the Velodrome Stadium runs deep. Payet’s statements have sparked hope among Marseille supporters that the French forward might one day don the famous blue and white jersey. However, Griezmann himself has tempered these expectations. Last May, in a press conference, he stated: “I have been clear. I want to stay at Atlético. I am happy there. It’s a pride for me to be a part of it. I want it to be my last club in Europe.”

Despite Griezmann’s fondness for Marseille, he has made his intentions clear—he plans to honor his contract with Atletico Madrid and finish his European career in the Spanish capital. His love for Marseille may be undeniable, but it seems unlikely that Griezmann will make the move to Ligue 1 before heading to MLS.

PHOTOS: IMAGO