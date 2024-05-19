As the last round of matches in the Bundesliga came to a close, Harry Kane’s already dismal season took a fresh turn for the worse.

The Englishman’s quest for his first career trophy suffered another setback as Bayern Munich concluded their season with a disappointing defeat, finishing third in the Bundesliga.

This outcome means Bayern, and by extension Kane, will not compete in next season’s German Super Cup. Thus, it marks a significant departure from their usual dominance.

On the final day of the German league season, Bayern Munich faced Hoffenheim, needing a positive result to secure second place. However, despite taking a 2-0 lead, Thomas Tuchel’s players crumbled in Kane‘s absence, ultimately losing 4-2.

This defeat, combined with Stuttgart’s victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, allowed Stuttgart to leapfrog Bayern into second place. Consequently, the Bavarians finished third, their lowest position since the 2011-12 season.

What does it mean for Bayern?

For the Bundesliga giants, the third-place finish has notable repercussions. The German Super Cup, played by the winners of the German Cup and Bundesliga, will not include Bayern for the first time since 2011.

Bayer Leverkusen, who triumphed in the Bundesliga and are favorites to win the German Cup, will play in the Super Cup. If they secure both titles, Stuttgart will face Leverkusen, sidelining Bayern from the competition.

Despite his side’s struggles, the England international has enjoyed a remarkable debut season in the German top flight. The former Tottenham striker has scored 36 goals in 32 league matches; that’s totaling 44 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

His prolific scoring, however, has not translated into team success. Bayern were eliminated early from the German Cup and fell in the semi-finals of the Champions League, adding to a season of disappointments.

When is Kane’s next trophy opportunity?

Reflecting on the season earlier, Kane acknowledged the high expectations at Bayern and the disappointment of not securing any trophies. “Of course, from the club’s point of view, it will be a failed season if we don’t win anything this year because we’re expected to win, but all we can do is take that into next year and try and turn that around”, he stated.

The 30-year-old remained optimistic about his future in Germany, emphasizing his long-term commitment to the club. “I’m here for many years. It’s not a one-off year I’m here for. The Champions League is the biggest one. If we can somehow get our hands on that one, it would be an amazing season. These are the big games. The atmosphere was incredible. This is exactly why I came here, I want to be playing in these big games, these big moments.”

Kane’s next opportunity for silverware will come with the England national team at the upcoming European Championship. Having reached the finals in the last Euros and the semi-finals in the 2018 World Cup, Kane and the Three Lions will be eager to go one step further. His impressive form for Bayern bodes well for his contributions on the international stage.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sven Simon