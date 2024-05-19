AC Milan’s search for a new head coach has been anything but straightforward, leaving fans in suspense as Stefano Pioli prepares to conclude his five-year tenure.

Despite the uncertainty, a clearer picture is emerging about the potential candidates to lead the Rossoneri into a new era.

Most recently, Paulo Fonseca, currently at Lille, has risen to the top of AC Milan‘s list. The former Porto and Roma manager has surpassed other notable names like Sergio Conceicao, Mark van Bommel, and Julen Lopetegui.

The Portuguese’s tactical acumen and experience in European competitions make him a strong contender for the job. However, the club has not made a final decision just yet, leaving the situation unresolved as the summer break approaches.

While Fonseca remains the frontrunner, Milan are not putting all their eggs in one basket. The club is also considering Marcelo Gallardo and Graham Potter. Both of them have impressed in their respective tenures at River Plate and Brighton. Notably, Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri are not in the running, as their profiles do not align with the Rossoneri’s current project.

Milan look to Argentina’s World Cup-winning boss

But in a surprising development, the San Siro outfit has also reached out to Lionel Scaloni, as per Gazzetta dello Sport. He famously led Argentina to a World Cup victory in 2022. Scaloni, who will be occupied with the Copa America until mid-July, has not yet had a formal meeting with Milan’s management.

Nonetheless, the club sees him as an attractive candidate due to his charisma, ambition, and modern coaching ideas. Contacts have been made through his agents, suggesting that the 46-year-old is open to leaving La Albiceleste to embark on his first club management role.

Scaloni was once considered by Real Madrid as a possible successor to Carlo Ancelotti, but Ancelotti decided to stay put. That would have been a great opportunity for the Argentine, who has a good grasp of Spanish soccer.

He played in almost 200 matches for Mallorca, Racing Santander, and Deportivo La Coruna. Not only that, but his tenures at Lazio and Atalanta have given him strong ties to Serie A.

Worth the wait until mid-July?

If Milan decide to pursue Scaloni, they will have to wait until after the Copa America in mid-July. Scaloni’s willingness to transition from international to club play adds an intriguing layer to the negotiations. But it is all up to the Serie A giants whether they want to wait that long to find Pioli’s successor.

His recent success with Argentina has bolstered his reputation, making him a desirable candidate despite his lack of club management experience. However, this potential move carries risks, as Pulisic’s side needs stability and proven success at the club level.

As the summer break looms, AC Milan fans are left in a state of anticipation. The club’s proactive approach in contacting multiple candidates shows their commitment to finding the best possible fit. Whether it will be Fonseca, Scaloni, or another emerging candidate, the decision will be crucial for their ambitions next season.

