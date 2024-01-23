Harry Kane previously made the massive decision to depart Tottenham Hotspur to target more trophies. Although the striker was one of the Premier League‘s most prolific goalscorers in history, he could not guide Spurs to a significant title. The north London outfit has not picked up silverware since a triumph in the League Cup in 2008.

The England international initially made his top-flight debut for the club in August 2012. After playing just five minutes in the opening match of the campaign, Kane went on two different loans for the season. The center forward, however, eventually became a mainstay in the Spurs team. In total, he racked up 280 goals for the club in 435 total competitive matches.

Nevertheless, despite averaging just over 30 goals per year in his last nine campaigns with the club, Kane and his teammates never won anything at Spurs. As a result, many around the sport have claimed that the striker, and his former club, are cursed.

Harry Kane joined Bayern in hopes of ending trophy curse

Kane’s decision to leave Spurs and join Bayern Munich this past summer was hardly surprising. After all, Bayern is regularly one of the top teams in Europe and they almost always win the Bundesliga title. The Bavarian side has triumphed in the top flight in each of the last 11 seasons.

Not only has Bayern dominated their domestic league, but they also perform well in Europe as well. The German side has picked up two UEFA Champions League titles in the last decade. The club’s last trophy in the prestigious competition came in 2020, when they edged Paris Saint-Germain thanks to a lone goal from Kingsley Coman.

Kane’s addition to an already-loaded Bayern squad made the team an overwhelming favorite to win the Bundesliga title. Not only did it manage to pry the star striker from Spurs, but Bayern brass made other key additions as well. Defender Min-jae Kim was brought in from Napoli for around $55 million to help secure the back line. Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro were signed as free agents as well.

Bayern is a distant second in the table after dropping out of domestic cup

Nevertheless, Bayern currently finds themselves in a distant second place in the Bundesliga table at the moment. The club’s latest setback came during a rare home defeat to Werder Bremen on Sunday. Although it was just their second league loss of the campaign, Bayern is now seven points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Die Schwarzroten has been one of the most impressive clubs in all of Europe so far this season. Manager Xabi Alonso has failed to lose a game in Bundesliga play during the current campaign. Bayern, however, can reduce Leverkusen’s significant lead in the table with a win on Wednesday. Kane’s club has a game in hand compared to the current leaders.

German news outlet Bild has recently referenced this aforementioned Kane curse following the Bremen defeat. The tough tabloid is worried that the striker brought this voodoo across the English Channel to Bavaria. Kane and company already failed to collect the DFL-Supercup and shockingly fell in the DFB-Pokal in November.

Kane, however, is certainly doing his all to help his new team win games. The center forward has already racked up 26 goals in just 24 matches so far this season. Nevertheless, it would be a massive coincidence if Bayern fails to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012 directly after they signed the English striker.

