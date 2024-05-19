Detroit City FC is set to move into a brand new stadium in the near future.

The USL Championship side revealed this week that they recently purchased property to build the arena. An abandoned hospital just southwest of the downtown currently sits on the site.

Public land records show that the property was purchased for $6.5 million back in March. The exact details of the new arena are set to be revealed later in the month.

Nevertheless, the old hospital will be torn down in order to create ample space for the stadium. The arena is expected to be completed ahead of the 2027 season.

“This is a huge step for our organization to build a modern venue to serve our club and community,” stated Detroit City CEO Sean Mann. “As longtime residents of the city, with a few of us even living within walking distance of the site, the leaders and founders of the club view this project not only as an opportunity to grow our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love.”

“We look forward to starting a process to connect with our supporters, city residents, and community leaders, among others, to craft a community-focused, grassroots professional soccer stadium that serves the city of Detroit.”

Fans help deliver impressive atmosphere inside historic arena

The club currently calls Keyworth Stadium home. Built way back in 1936, the historic arena was previously visited by former presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.

Detroit City eventually moved into the stadium in 2016 after they raised over $700,000 from the public. The funds were vital to the team playing at the arena due to necessary renovations.

Keyworth Stadium currently offers fans one of the more unique experiences in American soccer. The arena, which has a max capacity of around 7,000 people, is essentially plopped down in the middle of a Detroit neighborhood.

In fact, some homes in the Hamtramck area are just feet from the exterior of the arena. Fans of the club walk past neighboring houses in order to enter the stadium.

While the concourse and bleachers are undeniably ancient, the atmosphere inside Keyworth Stadium is truly special.

Fans generally pack the relatively small arena on matchdays. This is quite impressive considering the overall outdated ground. A train also runs right behind the stand, delivering a distinctive backdrop to the games.

Club made huge leap to USL Championship in recent years

Nevertheless, the Detroit City fans obviously play a key part in this incredible atmosphere. These stellar supporters will almost certainly continue their intensity to the new arena in the coming years. While most details of the new stadium are yet to be released, it will accommodate more fans than Keyworth Stadium.

Detroit City currently sits third in the USL Championship Eastern Conference table. The club has experienced significant growth since forming as a National Premier Soccer League side in 2012. Detroit also moved on to the National Independent Soccer Association before finally joining the USL in 2022.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire