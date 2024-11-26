Harry Kane, Bayern Munich’s star striker, has attributed the decline of traditional No.9 forwards in soccer to the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the past two decades. Speaking candidly in an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, Kane reflected on how the influence of these two icons has reshaped the aspirations and tactics in modern soccer.

Messi and Ronaldo have revolutionized soccer with their record-breaking performances. Between them, they boast over 1,750 career goals and 13 Ballon d’Or awards. Both players have primarily operated as versatile forwards, excelling in roles that emphasize wing play and creative freedom.

Kane believes their success has inspired a generation of young players to prioritize playing as wingers rather than adopting the traditional centre-forward role. “The game is changing a little bit,” Kane remarked. “The way coaching is now means a lot of players grow up wanting to be wingers. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated for a long, long time playing off the wings. A lot of players wanted to watch and emulate them.”

Tactical shifts and decline of No.9

Kane also pointed out that modern soccer tactics have evolved to favor systems like the false nine or hybrid attacking roles, further sidelining the conventional striker position. “I think, tactically, some managers play with a false nine or a nine-and-a-half/10 position. It’s a shame because scoring goals is the hardest thing in soccer. I’d like to see more No.9s coming through, but these things go in cycles.”

While acknowledging the changes, Kane emphasized that during his formative years, strikers like Ronaldo Nazario and others set the standard for the No.9 role, which inspired him to pursue the position. A prolific scorer himself, the 31-year-old credited the Brazilian legend as a key influence on his development. He praised the two-time World Cup winner for his unmatched technical skills and goal-scoring prowess.

“We’re totally different players, but the way [Ronaldo] used to finish was as good as anyone. His dribbling ability, his movement with the ball, and his pace were incredible. Watching him was a joy, and I’ve tried to incorporate some of those qualities into my own game.” Ronaldo Nazario, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time, renowned for his agility, power, and clinical finishing.

Kane’s role as modern No.9

Despite these trends, Kane has cemented his status as one of the finest traditional No.9s of his era. After a record-breaking career at Tottenham, he moved to Bayern Munich, where he continues to shine. In his debut season in Germany, Kane won the European Golden Boot with 36 goals in the Bundesliga and has already netted 20 goals with nine assists in 17 appearances this season.

The Englishman’s ability to lead the line with precision and consistency proves that, despite the evolution of soccer tactics, the value of a traditional centre-forward remains undeniable.