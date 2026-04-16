Cristiano Ronaldo’s early exit to locker room in Al Nassr’s last game due to ‘stomach pains’, explains coach Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the cornerstone of Al Nassr’s recent surge, but his blistering goalscoring streak came to a halt Wednesday against Al Ettifaq. Following a uncharacteristically quiet performance from the club’s captain, head coach Jorge Jesus revealed that Ronaldo’s abrupt exit to the locker room was the result of “stomach pains” the forward had been battling since before kickoff.

After returning from a hamstring injury in March, Ronaldo had been flawless, netting a brace against Al Najma and a clinical strike against Al Okhdood to keep Al Nassr’s title hopes alive. However, his impact against Al Ettifaq was far more subdued; despite registering seven shots, only two found the target, and he uncharacteristically squandered a golden opportunity in the 47th minute.

Ronaldo was eventually subbed off in the 89th minute for Abdullah Al-Hamdan, but rather than joining his teammates on the bench, the Portuguese icon headed straight down the tunnel. While his departure initially sparked speculation regarding his frustration with the substitution, Jorge Jesus was quick to clear the air during his post-match press conference.

When asked about his star player, the Portuguese manager admitted that Ronaldo was nearly omitted from the lineup entirely. “I considered leaving him out; he simply wasn’t in good shape,” Jesus said. “He was suffering from stomach pains and general fatigue. When I finally substituted him, he went straight to the dressing room and threw up.“

Tweet placeholder

Jesus assured reporters that Ronaldo was recovering well after the match, explaining that his absence from the post-game celebrations following the 1-0 victory was simply because he was still indisposed. Although his scoring run has ended, the veteran striker is expected to be back in the selection for the club’s next fixture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr monitor situation as PIF sells Al Hilal to new owners

One step closer to the SPL title

Wednesday’s hard-fought victory moves Al Nassr within touching distance of the Saudi Pro League title. The club currently sits atop the table with 76 points through 29 matches, fueled by a staggering 15-game winning streak in league play. Al Hilal remains in second place with 68 points and a game in hand, but they now face a daunting eight-point mountain to climb.

Riding the momentum of 17 consecutive wins across all competitions, Jorge Jesus reflected on the culture shift he has implemented in his debut season. “Al Nassr are not used to competing for titles, but now the players feel they are close to winning the league. I have won 24 titles, so I consider myself among the best coaches in the world. We have a great feeling and sense that we’re close to the title, but our focus now is to take it one match at a time,” he stated.