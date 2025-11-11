Cristiano Ronaldo addresses potential special role at 2034 Saudi Arabia World Cup after shaping legacy at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022 not only to extend his on-field legacy but also to help elevate Saudi Arabian soccer on a global scale. With FIFA confirming Saudi Arabia as the host nation for the 2034 World Cup, the Portuguese star has now addressed his potential special role for the tournament.

Backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Ronaldo arrived on a record deal and quickly became the face of the Saudi Pro League, helping accelerate its rapid growth. As European talent continues to arrive, the league’s evolution has coincided with Saudi Arabia’s successful bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

Speaking at the TOURISE tourism forum in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo shared his thoughts on the nation’s selection as host: “I’m Portuguese, and the 2030 World Cup will be held here in Portugal but in 2034, it will also be in Saudi Arabia. And as I’ve said before, I now belong to Saudi Arabia. It’s one of the countries that I hold close to my heart.“

The Al Nassr star also expressed excitement about participating in the tournament in a new capacity. “I want to be part of this amazing project and this great event. They can always count on me, because I’ll be on their side, supporting football, helping it grow, and inspiring the new generations to love this beautiful sport,” the Portuguese legend stated.

Much like the ambassadorial role originally expected for Neymar, Ronaldo is now positioned to be the country’s primary figurehead for the 2034 World Cup. The Brazilian’s abrupt departure from the league shifted even more attention toward Ronaldo, who has already made clear that the 2026 World Cup will be his final tournament as a player, but that his impact on the sport will continue well beyond his retirement.

What to expect from the 2034 World Cup

Following a 2026 edition hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, and a 2030 World Cup featuring matches across Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, FIFA will return to a single-host format in 2034 with Saudi Arabia. The decision became official in late 2024 during a FIFA Extraordinary Congress.

With the Saudi Pro League still developing, the country is expected to feature five host cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Abha, and Neom. While the final tournament format remains under discussion, Saudi Arabia is already constructing eight of the planned 15 venues, all designed with next-generation technology to meet World Cup standards.