Spain boss De la Fuente addresses Finalissima situation as new venues for game vs. Lionel Messi’s Argentina reportedly emerge

The staging of the Finalissima at the end of March has been thrown into serious doubt due to the ongoing conflict in Qatar, which could also put members of both the Spain and Argentina delegations at risk. As new venues have reportedly surfaced as potential alternatives, La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente weighed in on the uncertain situation surrounding the match against Lionel Messi‘s side.

The Qatar Football Association released a statement announcing the postponement of all tournaments, competitions and matches in the country, raising urgent questions about the fate of the Finalissima. However, FIFA, UEFA and CONMEBOL have yet to make a decision on postponement, opting to wait before acting in what remains a fluid and uncertain situation.

In an interview with TVE, coach De la Fuente offered his perspective on the clash between Spain and Argentina: “We know that talks are underway and negotiations are ongoing. First and foremost, obviously, as a society we want the conflict to end. We don’t really know how long it will last, but once everything is in motion, I understand that the solution—if the match can’t be played there—would be to look for another venue, if that’s possible.“

UEFA and CONMEBOL had originally agreed for the Finalissima to be played on Friday, March 27, at Lusail Stadium, the very venue where Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup with Argentina in 2022. However, the proximity of the fixture and the ongoing conflict have already set the governing bodies in motion, as De la Fuente acknowledged.

Lamine Yamal speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.

The Spanish boss also indicated that the primary intention from federation officials is to keep the match on its scheduled date. “That’s how I understand it. I think that’s basically the direction of all the negotiations and of everyone working on this at every level,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s special preparation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Argentina reportedly revealed

The original plan had both nations participating in the Qatar Football Festival 2026, where in addition to the Finalissima, Argentina were set to play a friendly against Qatar and Spain against Egypt in the days that followed. With tickets for the Messi-Lamine Yamal showdown already sold out, the federations are under pressure to act swiftly, whether that means relocating the game or keeping it in Doha.

Potential new venues for the Finalissima

Both Argentina and Spain claimed their respective continental titles in 2024 (the Copa América and the Euros) reigniting the prospect of a new Finalissima edition, but a congested international calendar had repeatedly pushed the fixture back. A consensus was finally reached to stage it during the March international window, but the situation in Qatar has once again put the federations in a difficult position.

As a result, Spanish outlet RNE Deportes reports that London, Miami, Rome, Madrid and Paris have all emerged as potential alternative venues. Negotiations are currently underway, with a resolution expected in the coming days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prospect of Doha remaining the host city is fading, particularly given how close the World Cup is on the horizon. As the outlet reports, both federations are intent on keeping the Argentina-Spain match on its original date, with postponement not a viable option given the absence of any available window afterward.