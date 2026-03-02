Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly chase two Bundesliga strikers as key reinforcements for 2026-27 season

Although Christian Pulisic had a strong start to the season, he has notably dropped his level, having gone without scoring since December 28, 2025. As a result, AC Milan have seen their offensive struggles increase, placing their hopes solely on Rafael Leão. For this reason, they are aiming to strengthen the forward line, as Niclas Füllkrug has not delivered the expected impact. With this in mind, the Rossoneri have set their sights on two Bundesliga stars.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are determined to look for a new striker to lead their attack. In light of this, Nicolas Jackson, on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea, and Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund have joined the list of priorities. While the Senegalese could be seen as an accessible option on loan with a buy option, the Frenchman is valued at €70 million following his imposing impact in the Bundesliga.

Despite the emergence of Jackson and Guirassy, the Rossoneri maintain additional alternatives in attack. Moise Kean emerges as the favorite candidate, as coach Massimiliano Allegri already had him during his time at Juventus and brought out his best version. Since his arrival at Fiorentina, the Italian has managed to shine, scoring 34 goals in 73 matches. For this reason, the 26-year-old striker also emerges as a priority for the team’s offense.

Kean and Jackson’s current performances are generating doubts among Rossoneri fans. The Fiorentina star has scored 9 goals, whereas the Bayern Munich striker has managed only 5, raising doubts on their real impact. Consequently, AC Milan might rely on the impressive displays from both forwards in previous seasons. This contrasts with Guirassy, who is indeed shining this season, already netting 16 goals, making him the most promising signing.

Santiago Gimenez may face brutal fight to keep his spot at AC Milan

Throughout the 2025–26 season, AC Milan have faced serious issues at the offensive level, as Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic have delivered inconsistent performances. In addition to this, the output of Christopher Nkunku and Füllkrug has not been up to standard. With the Rossoneri aiming to reinforce the frontline with a world-class player, Santiago Giménez faces a difficult task in securing his place on the roster.

After undergoing ankle surgery, Giménez has successfully completed the pre-athletic phase of his recovery and is anticipated to rejoin group training this week, according to Massimiliano Allegri. Consequently, the Mexican forward might return to action soon. With only a few months to showcase his true talent to the coach, the pressure is on, especially as AC Milan focus on rebuilding their attack.

Santiago’s spot is at risk, along with those of Nkunku and Füllkrug. Given their limited scoring impact, coach Allegri reportedly does not intend to keep the veteran German striker. Meanwhile, the Frenchman and the Mexican may compete for a roster spot, as a new striker is expected to join the team. In this scenario, Giménez might face a disadvantage; he not only scores fewer goals but also lacks the versatility that Christopher has demonstrated.