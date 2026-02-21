Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Lamine Yamal holds U-23 goal contribution record with Barcelona, Serie A star close behind

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Yamal has been decisive for Barcelona since joining the first team
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesYamal has been decisive for Barcelona since joining the first team

Lamine Yamal has turned into one of the best players in the world almost overnight, with little time even to call him a prospect. His current run with Barcelona has him holding a U-23 record for goal contributions this season despite being just 18 years old, with a Serie A star close to his numbers.

Yamal has been the main attacking threat at Barcelona for some time. His combined goals and assists back this up, according to Marca. The right winger leads the five top European leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1) among players under 23 with 18 goal contributions. He has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists.

The other youngster was born in 2004, giving an age advantage to the rest. This player competes in Serie A for Como 1907, Nicolás Paz. For the Argentine, Italy has been the right place to develop, as he has accumulated 15 goal contributions. That total comes from 9 goals and 6 assists.

Yamal and Paz could be headlining important matches

Nobody can predict what the future holds for players on these trajectories. However, it is already hard to imagine Yamal wearing a different jersey in the future. That means we could see this matchup in a future El Clásico.

Paz has been great for Como in his time in Italy (Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Paz has been great for Como in his time in Italy (Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Paz began his youth career at Real Madrid. The son of former Argentina World Cup player Pablo Paz developed through the ranks but could not break into the first team. His move to Como included a buyout clause for his club of origin that seems likely to be activated.

Advertisement
‘Messi could have been renewed’: Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana on Laporta, La Masia, Lamine Yamal, and what comes next

see also

‘Messi could have been renewed’: Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana on Laporta, La Masia, Lamine Yamal, and what comes next

There are even more impactful fixtures they could play against each other sooner than that. While Yamal may be Spain’s best player with the World Cup looming, Paz keeps making his case for Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the tournament. The Finalissima between the two countries on March 27 could see these left-sided players face off for the first time.

Stars that don’t equal Yamal and Paz

These players are exceptions to the rule, as no other U-23 player has reached 15 goal contributions. With Paz at 21 and Yamal turning 19 in July, they remain alone in the category and are notably younger than many rivals.

Names that should rank higher on the list include Jude Bellingham, who had a magnificent first season at Real Madrid but could not replicate that production because of injuries. A more offensively minded player who has not reached the mark is Florian Wirtz, for whom Liverpool paid over $100 million. Jamal Musiala, Cole Palmer and Nico Williams are other notable competitors.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic under pressure to step up as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri singles out key area USMNT star needs to improve ahead of crucial Serie A stretch

Christian Pulisic under pressure to step up as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri singles out key area USMNT star needs to improve ahead of crucial Serie A stretch

With Milan chasing the Scudetto and Como proving to be a stubborn obstacle, the coach Massimiliano Allegri has delivered a subtle but pointed message to his American star Christian Pulisic as the season heads into its final stretch.

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan in the crucial Serie A rescheduled match against Como?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan in the crucial Serie A rescheduled match against Como?

As kickoff approaches, one of its most influential attacking players is missing from the starting XI.

How to watch AC Milan vs Como in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch AC Milan vs Como in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

AC Milan face Como for a crucial Matchday 24 clash in the 2025/26 Serie A season. Below is everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch the action on TV or via streaming platforms.

LAFC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Second half underway in the 2026 MLS (1-0)

LAFC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Second half underway in the 2026 MLS (1-0)

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami trail 1-0 to Los Angeles FC in the 2026 Major League Soccer season opener. Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage of the match!

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo