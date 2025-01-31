Soccer fans are set for a nostalgic moment as former Real Madrid stars reunited in Mexico, rekindling memories of their time at the Santiago Bernabeu. James Rodriguez and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, who played together during the 2014-2015 season at Real Madrid, faced off as opponents in Liga MX’s Clausura 2025 tournament.

While Chicharito’s spell at Real Madrid was brief, he made an impact with nine goals and nine assists in 33 appearances. Meanwhile, James enjoyed a sensational debut season, registering 13 goals and 13 assists in La Liga, making him a key player under both Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane.

Their careers eventually diverged, but fate has now brought them back to Mexican soccer, with James leading Leon’s attack and Chicharito making a much-anticipated return to Chivas, the club where his career began.

While two former Madrid stars met in a high-stakes Liga MX showdown, another club in Mexico is making headlines with a blockbuster signing. Sergio Ramos, the legendary Los Blancos and Spain defender, is on the brink of joining Monterrey, a move that would bring one of soccer’s most decorated defenders to the Mexican top flight.

With Rayados in desperate need of defensive reinforcements following Carlos Salcedo’s ACL injury, club president Jose Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega confirmed that Ramos is a serious option for the club. “The negotiation is on, and Ramos is on the list. It’s a real option among other possibilities,” Noriega stated.

Ramos’ special tribute to Real Madrid

According to Spanish journalist Juanfe Sanz of El Chiringuito, should the deal go through, Ramos has decided to wear the number 93 jersey—a nod to one of the most iconic moments of his career. The number 93 represents the 93rd-minute header he scored in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid, which led to Real Madrid’s long-awaited La Decima (10th European Cup title).

Although the veteran traditionally wore kit number four, it is currently occupied by Víctor ‘El Toro’ Guzman at Rayados. The symbolic 93 shirt not only would pay homage to his past but also mark a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Rayados have been working tirelessly to finalize negotiations with Ramos and his representatives. The proposed contract is reportedly worth €3.8 million per year, with potential performance-based bonuses. Initial discussions included a one-year deal with an option for a second year, though the defender’s camp prefers a two-year agreement.

While MLS clubs and Argentine teams have shown interest in signing Ramos, Rayados remains his most attractive option due to their competitive squad and financial strength.

What did Monterrey coach say about Ramos’ potential arrival?

Rayados head coach Martín Demichelis has openly expressed his enthusiasm for bringing Ramos to Monterrey, emphasizing the impact his leadership and experience could have on the team.

“We have to reinforce ourselves at the back with a great player to help us because sometimes the rivals score against us with minimal details. Can you imagine what Sergio Ramos would be for the Liga MX? I hope it can come to fruition,” Demichelis said after Rayados’ 3-3 draw with Atlas.

Given Rayados’ current defensive struggles, having conceded eight goals in four games, the addition of a world-class defender like Ramos could be the key to stabilizing their backline.