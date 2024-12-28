Spanish soccer legend Sergio Ramos is at a pivotal juncture in his career. Since leaving Sevilla last summer, the 38-year-old defender has been without a club. Despite his illustrious career and continued physical fitness, Ramos has yet to settle on his next destination. Offers have come from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi‘s MLS, and South America, but Ramos has turned them all down, reportedly unconvinced by their propositions.

With his future still undecided, Ramos remains committed to finding a club by January and is carefully weighing his options.

The ex-Spain international spent 16 incredible years with Real Madrid, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest defenders in history. During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, he made 671 appearances, scoring an impressive 101 goals—a remarkable feat for a defender. His trophy cabinet includes 22 titles, such as five La Liga championships, four Champions League trophies, and multiple domestic and international honors.

While Ramos left Madrid on good terms, he still harbors dreams of returning to the club, particularly given their current defensive crisis. Injuries to David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal have left Los Blancos short-staffed at the back, fueling speculation about a potential return.

Sergio Ramos makes up mind on next club

According to Diario AS, the Spanish veteran has expressed a strong desire to return to Real Madrid. However, insiders describe this aspiration as a ‘utopia’, with the club reportedly uninterested in re-signing the veteran defender. While Ramos has maintained a good relationship with the Whites’ president Florentino Perez, the club has not considered bringing him back.

Sources suggest that Real Madrid is focusing on internal solutions, such as the emergence of Raul Asencio and the recovery of Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni, to address their defensive issues.

Before turning down various other offers, Ramos had reportedly set his sights on a move to South America, specifically Argentina or Brazil. South America has emerged as a viable option, with clubs in the region showing significant interest in acquiring the experienced defender. These leagues not only offer the veteran an opportunity to compete at a high level but also allow him to explore a new soccer culture before potentially winding down his career.

Why MLS and other options fall short

Ramos reportedly received offers from San Diego (MLS), Boca Juniors, and clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. However, he remains unconvinced by these proposals. The Diario AS report highlights a “lack of conviction” on Ramos’ part regarding the opportunities presented, which led to his decision to remain patient in his search for a suitable club. While joining Lionel Messi in MLS was a strong option, Ramos is said to have preferred a move that aligns better with his career ambitions and personal requirements.