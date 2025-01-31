Another of Real Madrid‘s young sensations has recently re-attracted the interest of Saudi Arabian powerhouses. According to reports from Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito, Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have made an extraordinary offer to secure the services of Brazilian forward Rodrygo.

Al-Hilal, known for their ambitious moves in the transfer market, reportedly offered a staggering €300 million package, which includes an unbelievable €140 million salary for the player. This eye-watering bid highlights the club’s determination to bring top-tier European talent to the Middle East, following in the footsteps of other marquee signings.

With the departure of Neymar and the club’s ongoing search for attacking reinforcements, the Blue Waves have identified his countryman as a prime target to bolster their offensive firepower. However, despite the tempting financial incentive, the player’s stance on the matter has made headlines.

Rodrygo’s performances over the past few seasons have placed him among the most sought-after young forwards in world soccer. His ability to perform in high-pressure moments, particularly in the Champions League, has not gone unnoticed. His rise to prominence mirrors that of Vinicius, who was also the subject of intense Saudi Arabian interest. Now, with Al-Hilal pushing aggressively for Rodrygo, the Brazilian has found himself at the center of a major transfer storm.

According to the report, the Saudi club contacted Rodrygo’s representatives in an attempt to gauge his interest in a potential move. They also reached out to Real Madrid, exploring whether the Spanish giants would be willing to negotiate a transfer fee. However, both Rodrygo and Real Madrid have made their intentions clear.

How did Rodrygo respond?

Despite the historic offer, Rodrygo has firmly rejected Al-Hilal’s approach, making it clear that his heart remains with Real Madrid. Marca suggests that the Brazilian forward has no interest in leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, even in the face of a life-changing financial proposal.

His decision aligns with Los Blancos’ stance, as the club remains unwilling to entertain any sale. The 24-year-old’s current contract runs until 2028, and it includes a jaw-dropping €1 billion release clause—a clear signal of how highly Madrid values him.

By turning down the Saudi offer, Rodrygo has reaffirmed his commitment to the club, demonstrating that his ambition lies in competing at the highest level in Europe rather than pursuing a lucrative deal elsewhere.

Why Al-Hilal target Rodrygo

Al-Hilal’s interest in Rodrygo comes at a time when they are actively reshaping their squad. With Neymar’s departure and the club’s push to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, they are looking to bring in elite attacking talent to maintain their dominance in Saudi Arabian soccer.

While their pursuit of Vinicius remains ongoing, Al-Hilal’s approach for Rodrygo suggests that they view him as a key alternative. The club believes that the 24-year-old star might feel overshadowed in the Spanish capital, given that Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe dominate the attacking roles.

However, Rodrygo’s recent performances suggest otherwise. With Vinicius suspended in recent matches, he has thrived in his preferred position, proving that he has what it takes to compete for a regular starting spot.