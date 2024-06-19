Sergio Ramos, the iconic Spanish defender, has recently left Sevilla and is now a free agent. This development has sparked rumors and speculations about his next destination; especially since several high-profile clubs have shown interest in the veteran player.

The 38-year-old penned an emotional message to Sevilla fans following his departure from his boyhood club. He first joined the Rojiblancos as a child in 1996. Then, after a stellar career that saw him become a Real Madrid legend, he returned to Andalusia in September 2023.

After two years at Paris Saint-Germain, Ramos returned to Sevilla and went on to make 87 first-team appearances in total. However, after a season in which they struggled, finishing 14th in La Liga, he decided to seek new challenges.

In his farewell message, he expressed his deep love for the club and thanked them for the memories and opportunities. He acknowledged the difficult season but emphasized his unwavering connection to the Andalusians.

Reunion with Ronaldo appealing?

The veteran defender and his family are reportedly more inclined towards a move to the United States, where several MLS clubs have shown interest. According to Relevo, his agent recently visited various sides, including his ex-PSG teammate Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Additionally, Turkish clubs are also in the race to sign the experienced defender. However, one of the most intriguing rumors involves Ramos potentially reuniting with his former Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, at Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo, alongside Al-Nassr’s sporting director Fernando Hierro, is supposedly keen to bring the center-back to the Saudi Arabian club. Diario AS says they are preparing a lucrative contract offer that would surpass other proposals on the table.

Among those linked with a move to the Riyadh-based side are Nacho, Casemiro and now, Sergio Ramos. This move is part of Al-Nassr’s strategy to strengthen their squad after finishing as runners-up in the 2023/24 Saudi Pro League season.

Irony of Sergio Ramos linked to Ronaldo and Al-Nassr

A reunion with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr could be tempting for Sergio Ramos. The two players shared a highly successful period at Real Madrid. They won numerous titles, including two La Liga and four Champions League titles. Such a move would reunite him with Ronaldo and place him in a competitive and ambitious club environment.

Interestingly, the 38-year-old had previously made comments about not being motivated by money, indirectly referring to players moving to Saudi Arabia. After his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended, he chose to return to Sevilla instead of pursuing lucrative offers from the Gulf state or MLS. His reasons were driven by emotional and personal motivations rather than financial incentives.

“I had the opportunity to continue in Paris for two years, but I didn’t see it. I have always been moved by impulses and heart; not by money. That’s why I didn’t go to Arabia or the MLS,” he stated back then.

