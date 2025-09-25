Ousmane Dembélé’s tweets go viral after revealing his unexpected idol following Ballon d’Or win

On September 22, Ousmane Dembélé joined legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by lifting his first-ever Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious individual award in world soccer. The Paris Saint-Germain forward finished ahead of Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and his PSG teammate Vitinha, who came in third.

Dembélé’s triumph capped a remarkable year in which he led PSG to their first UEFA Champions League title and added a Club World Cup trophy, cementing his status as one of the sport’s elite. But despite now being idolized worldwide, Dembélé himself has revealed that he once had a rather unexpected idol growing up.

Instead of idolizing global megastars like Ronaldo, Messi, or Neymar, the French winger revealed his admiration for Ayoze Pérez, the Spanish forward currently playing for Villarreal. While Pérez has long been respected for his talent, especially during his Premier League days with Newcastle United and Leicester City, he has never been considered among the all-time greats.

That’s why Dembélé’s fascination with him came as a surprise to many fans. Social media posts uncovered from years ago show the young Dembélé repeatedly tweeting about Ayoze Pérez, even adding heart-eyed emojis and comments such as, “What a player.”

Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win marks the rise of a new generation of stars.

The power of social media

Like many stories in modern soccer, this revelation came to light thanks to social media archives, which often resurface old posts from players before they were famous. In Dembélé’s case, it highlighted his genuine appreciation for a striker whose style and quality clearly inspired him as a teenager.

Although Ayoze Pérez hasn’t publicly commented on the praise, it’s likely that he is aware of Dembélé’s admiration. For the French star, the respect was never about popularity or accolades but rather about recognizing a player whose technical ability and creativity he admired from afar.

A new chapter for Dembélé

Now at the peak of his career, Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or victory solidifies his place among the modern greats. His recognition alongside names like Ronaldo and Messi not only validates his extraordinary season with PSG but also reflects the rise of a new generation of winners.

For fans, it is a reminder that even the biggest stars once looked up to others, sometimes in unexpected places. Dembélé’s story highlights how idols can be found beyond the usual legends, and that admiration often fuels ambition. From a teenager praising Ayoze Pérez on Twitter to standing on soccer’s grandest stage, Dembélé’s journey is one of talent, perseverance, and inspiration.