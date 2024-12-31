The winds of change are sweeping through AC Milan, with the appointment of Portuguese manager Sergio Conceicao following the controversial dismissal of Paulo Fonseca. This marks a pivotal moment for Milan and Christian Pulisic, the USMNT star currently recovering from a calf injury. With Conceicao’s managerial debut imminent, many fans are asking how the 26-year-old will adapt to his new coach’s pragmatic approach.

Conceicao becomes Milan’s third manager in less than six months, reflecting the turbulent state of the club under the ownership of American businessman Gerry Cardinale. After Paulo Fonseca’s dismissal following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Roma, the 50-year-old was signed to a deal through June 2026.

This managerial instability has fueled tensions within the Rossoneri fanbase. Protests erupted during the club’s anniversary celebrations, with banners and chants calling for Cardinale to sell the club. Amid this backdrop of unrest, Conceicao must steady the ship—and integrate players like Pulisic into his plans.

Sergio Conceicao: Pragmatic approach to Milan

Conceicao arrives at the San Siro with an impressive CV, including three league titles, multiple domestic trophies, and two Champions League quarterfinal appearances during his seven-year tenure at Porto. Under the Portuguese, the club is expected to adopt a more physical and intense style of play, focusing on a watertight defense.

During Porto’s title-winning campaigns, the team conceded as few as 18 goals in a season, demonstrating the effectiveness of Conceicao’s defensive strategies. His approach often involves a zonal defense in two banks of four, combined with aggressive pressing and counterattacks.

However, adapting to Conceicao’s methods could challenge players like Rafael Leao, whose individualistic style may clash with the team-oriented demands of the new system. Pulisic, on the other hand, is likely to thrive in a setup that values disciplined, high-intensity performances.

How Pulisic fits in Conceicao’s system

Currently sidelined with a calf injury, the American will return to a vastly different team dynamic under the new manager. His tactical fit will be critical, but signs suggest he will adapt well. Conceicao’s systems, typically a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1, prioritize hard-working players, and Pulisic’s versatility and work ethic align with these demands.

Defensive contributions

Pulisic’s willingness to track back and engage defensively aligns well with Conceicao’s demand for hard-working players. In a 4-4-2 setup, Pulisic could operate as a wide midfielder, contributing to both defensive organization and quick counterattacks.

Attacking role

In more advanced roles, such as a wide forward in a 4-2-3-1, Pulisic’s pace and ability to break lines would make him a vital asset in Conceicao’s vertical soccer system. His versatility to play across the front line offers Conceicao tactical flexibility.

Key partnership with Rafael Leao

A potential area of focus will be Pulisic’s partnership with Rafael Leao, Milan’s talismanic forward. While Leao’s style leans more toward flair and individual brilliance, Conceicao will likely demand increased defensive commitment from his compatriot. If Leao adapts to these expectations, the duo could form a formidable attacking threat, with Pulisic dropping deeper to link play.