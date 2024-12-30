Manchester United’s struggles deepened with another defeat at Old Trafford, this time against Newcastle United, amplifying speculation about the future of several underperforming players under Ruben Amorim‘s management. Among those potentially on their way out are €95M winger Antony and €70M midfielder Casemiro, who have reportedly attracted interest ahead of the winter transfer window.

Signed for hefty fees in 2022—Casemiro from Real Madrid and Antony from Ajax—both players have yet to justify their price tags. Their inconsistent performances first under Erik ten Hag and now under Amorim have raised doubts about their roles in the club’s long-term vision.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is keen on signing Casemiro during the January transfer window. Interest in the Brazilian midfielder has been longstanding, but his relegation to a secondary role under Amorim has reignited the pursuit. With United facing financial constraints, a lucrative transfer fee could prove appealing.

The PIF has yet to decide which Saudi club would be assigned Casemiro, pending confirmation of foreign player limits in squads for Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Ettifaq, and Al-Qadisiyah—the league’s newest wealthy contender. However, Casemiro’s connection with Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nassr a logical destination.

Meanwhile, Antony has garnered interest from Spanish side Real Betis. According to Seville-based outlet ABC, Betis is exploring a loan deal for the Brazilian winger. However, Antony’s substantial wages could complicate the move unless Manchester United agrees to subsidize part of his salary.

On talks with GiveMeSport, the player’s agent, Junior Pedroso, referred to a possible move out of Manchester. “If the club believes it would be a good idea to loan Antony out in January so he can get more minutes and regain his confidence, we will work together on that option. Otherwise, Antony is working hard to earn back his place and show his best under the new coach, Ruben Amorim,” the agent admitted.

Casemiro an Antony’s roles in Amorim’s Manchester United

The 0-2 loss to Newcastle laid bare the issues both players face in Amorim’s system. Casemiro, 32, returned to the starting lineup but struggled to keep up with the pace of the game. His lack of mobility left the midfield vulnerable, forcing Amorim to substitute striker Joshua Zirkzee after just 33 minutes to bring on Kobbie Mainoo and stabilize the midfield.

Antony, on the other hand, has seen his role eclipsed by Amad Diallo Traore, who has been more effective on the right wing. Antony’s lack of defensive contribution also prevents him from being considered for a right wing-back role, further limiting his opportunities under Amorim.

Neither Casemiro nor Antony fits seamlessly into Amorim’s tactics or United’s long-term project. While Casemiro remains under contract until June 2026 and Antony until June 2027, both players may welcome the opportunity to revive their careers elsewhere. The January transfer window could mark a pivotal moment for their futures.