Despite achieving respectable results in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, AC Milan’s season in domestic competitions has fallen far short of expectations. Following a series of poor performances, the 1-1 draw against Roma proved to be the tipping point, leading to the dismissal of Paulo Fonseca. As USMNT star Christian Pulisic continues his recovery from injury, Milan has already secured a new head coach to turn their season around.

Paulo Fonseca faced ongoing pressure due to Milan’s underwhelming results in Serie A. However, beyond the lackluster performances, his strained relationships with key players like Theo Hernandez, Rafael Leao, and Davide Calabria played a significant role in his dismissal. The poor chemistry with team leaders reportedly forced the club’s executives to act decisively.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao has accepted the role as Milan’s new head coach. The Portuguese tactician is set to sign a contract valid until June 2026, with expectations high that he can revive the team’s fortunes.

Fonseca, who joined from LOSC Lille after a successful stint in Ligue 1, managed only 24 games with Milan, recording 12 wins, six draws, and six losses. While the team remains in the Champions League, their current eighth-place position in Serie A, 14 points behind the leaders, has fallen drastically short of the club’s ambitions.

The match against Roma only reinforced doubts about Fonseca’s leadership. Failing to secure a victory against a struggling opponent at home, coupled with Fonseca’s ejection in the 42nd minute for unsportsmanlike conduct, culminated in Milan’s decision to part ways with him.

Sergio Conceicao: The chosen solution

Milan’s top executives—super consultant Zlatan Ibrahimovic, CEO Giorgio Furlani, and technical director Geoffrey Moncada—have been eyeing Sergio Conceicao for some time. Following Sunday’s game, they finalized their decision to bring him on board. Known for his tactical acumen and success in European competitions, Conceicao is viewed as the ideal candidate to refresh the squad and stabilize the club.

Conceicao has been without a team since leaving Porto in June, where he enjoyed a seven-year tenure that included three league titles. Milan had considered him during the summer, engaging in preliminary discussions, but ultimately opted for other candidates, including Fonseca. However, Conceicao remained eager to join Milan, even turning down offers from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brazilian clubs in anticipation of this opportunity.

What does this mean for Christian Pulisic?

Christian Pulisic was a central figure under Fonseca’s management, featuring in 20 games, scoring eight goals, and providing six assists. The former coach relied heavily on Pulisic’s versatility and even trusted him as the team’s primary penalty taker—a role that sometimes caused friction among teammates when decisions on the pitch diverged from Fonseca’s instructions.

Sergio Conceicao’s arrival could offer new opportunities for Pulisic’s development. Known for his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, Conceicao places significant emphasis on wide players and creative outlets in attack. During his time at Porto, he notably developed players like Otavio and Luis Diaz, suggesting that Pulisic could thrive under his guidance.

The Portuguese manager is expected to make his debut during the Supercoppa Italia semifinals against Juventus early next year—coinciding with Pulisic’s anticipated return from injury. While the American star may initially need to prove himself under Conceicao, his strong form before the injury should position him well to secure a key role in the revamped Milan lineup.