Neymar Jr. continues his preparations for the upcoming Al Hilal season, having recovered from a significant ligament injury and hamstring tear. The Brazilian star's return to action last year was followed by several further injury issues. His recent goal in a friendly match offers a positive sign of recovery and upcoming contributions.

Neymar Jr.’s return to soccer following a long injury layoff of more than a year was hampered by further injury problems toward the end of the 2024 season.

On Monday, Neymar scored his first goal in almost 15 months. His goal secured a 2-0 victory for Al Hilal in a friendly against Al Fayha, demonstrating a return to scoring form and offering a positive indication of his fitness and his ability to contribute to the team. The goal was scored after a long period without playing. The recent match was a friendly match and is therefore not necessarily an indicator of the player’s form during league games.

A key contribution: Assisting in the opening goal

In addition to scoring, Neymar was instrumental in setting up Al Hilal's opening goal, scored by Malcom, further showcasing his ability to influence the game and assist his teammates.

Neymar's last goal prior to this friendly match was on October 3rd, 2023, in a 3-0 victory against Nassaji Mazandaran.