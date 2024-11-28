Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona: a relationship etched in soccer history. Despite his move to Paris Saint-Germain and currently playing for Inter Miami CF, Messi remains the undisputed idol of the Blaugrana faithful.

His trophy cabinet speaks for itself: 10 La Liga titles, 7 Spanish Super Cups, 7 Copa del Rey trophies, 4 Champions League crowns, 3 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and countless records. It was only natural that he would take the opportunity to express his feelings on the club’s 125th anniversary.

In an interview with 3Cat, Messi expressed his pride at having been a part of the club, stating: “Firstly, congratulations to Barça on their 125 years. It’s an honor to have been a part of the club, to be a Barcelona fan. I was lucky that God led me to that place and to spend my whole life at that wonderful club.”

Messi highlighted Barcelona’s unique character, describing it as a “special club, different even in how things are managed in soccer today.” This reflects his admiration for the club’s philosophy which has historically blended sporting excellence with strong cultural roots. He praised the current management under Hansi Flick, particularly highlighting the prominence of academy players in the first team—a key aspect of maintaining the club’s essence.

A longing for a return

While his departure in August 2021 was tinged with tension, Messi has never hidden his love for the Blaugrana. “I miss the club a lot, the city, the people, the affection. I hope we continue to do well and we can continue to make this club bigger and bigger,” he confessed. During his 17 years in the first team, he scored 672 goals in 778 appearances and won countless titles, cementing his legendary status.

The 2022 World Cup winner, whose contract with Inter Miami ends in December 2025, has already expressed his intention to return to live in Barcelona when he retires. “I intend to return because that city and that club will always be a part of me,” he assured, making it clear that his connection to the club transcends the sporting realm. Although unable to attend the anniversary gala due to work commitments, his words undoubtedly resonated deeply with the fans.

In his interview, Messi also expressed pride in how Flick’s team represents Barça’s values: “That this club, which is so special and different, continues to grow and represent us as it always has. It’s an honor to see how the first team reflects the values we love so much.” His heartfelt words, full of gratitude and nostalgia, have struck a chord with the fans, who continue to dream of a possible farewell appearance at Camp Nou.