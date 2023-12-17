The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is not hesitant to bring in additional players in January, according to Michael Emenalo, the league’s sporting director.

A slew of international soccer players were signed by the state-backed league for an astonishing $950 million in a single transfer window. No wonder the four teams controlled by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) blew through almost $680 million of the budget. This is hardly unexpected considering the estimated $680 billion fund they are supported by.

After Cristiano Ronaldo, other top stars like Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Fabinho, Riyad Mahrez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, N’Golo Kante, and many more flocked to the Middle East to help the league expand its impact.

“We are not shying away… but we are always ready to make signings and we have the capability to go in and compete [in the January market]. Acquisitions of foreign players is a big part of what we want to do, but it’s not the aspect we’re focused on.

‘What we do in this coming window could also depend on maneuvers in terms of players moving out to be able to bring players in”, Emenalo stated During an interview with Sky Sports.

What did SPL chief say about Kylian Mbappe?

After Emenalo confirmed that the league would be making further acquisitions during the January transfer window, he revealed his efforts to woo Kylian Mbappe, PSG’s superstar player.

Their biggest disappointment from the first transfer window was not being able to sign Mbappe, Messi, or Salah—their three primary transfer targets. But now Emenalo dropped hints that the Saudi Pro League may revive their interest in signing the French international.

“It’s an open conversation, but we don’t know what he wants to do. Our position is very clear – any of these players know where we are. If there’s any interest in being part of what we are trying to build now or for the future, you can’t turn down an opportunity to see if Mbappe can join us. Kylian is someone I love as a player.’

“It’s never close if it’s not done… If it’s not done, it’s a huge chasm. I can’t say how deep the conversation went, but there was an express interest that if he was ready to come, there was a club ready to make space for him.”

Saudi Pro League are still interested in Mbappe

What happened with Mbappe in summer?

The Ligue 1 winners, Paris Saint-Germain, reportedly accepted a record-breaking offer from Al-Hilal in the summer of about $332 million. Although Mbappe’s present contract with the club was due to end next summer, he insisted he would stay in Paris.

Although there are disagreements and doubts with the PSG forward from time to time, the Saudi Pro League is still a possibility for the 24-year-old. There has been a dramatic change in the soccer scene, and Emenalo has acknowledged the league’s real desire and readiness to accommodate Mbappe.

With a fresh challenge and a very rich contract beckoning, Mbappe may decide to take a different path in his career, which would change the dynamics of elite soccer. The France captain isn’t the only one Saudi Arabia is eagerly anticipating. Most importantly, the rivalry is vying for the services of Mohamed Salah, the most influential African player in the world.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire