Kylian Mbappe, a star striker for PSG, plans to remain with the team this season, which might be devastating news for Real Madrid.

After being omitted from Paris Saint-Germain‘s first squad for many weeks due to a contract disagreement, the French superstar returned on Sunday.

The day before, while the team’s prized player watched from the stands, they opened their championship defense with a goalless draw at home against Lorient in Ligue 1.

The Mbappe stalemate has remained in the spotlight despite the summer’s many other developments at the Parc des Princes, including new players and Lionel Messi’s departure.

The drama began in early June when he stated his disinterest in staying with the French winners for another year.

Mbappe reportedly has change of heart

In addition, the forward said that he intends to treat the contract with dignity until 2024, at which point he will be free to depart.

Though they tried their best, PSG accepted the possibility that the striker had already agreed to join Real Madrid for free in the summer of 2024.

They even stopped trying to persuade him otherwise. Nonetheless, the prolific scorer has apparently had a sudden and surprising change of heart.

Sky Sports claim that Mbappe has opted to sign a new deal with PSG until 2025, meaning he will reportedly stay there for the next season. He looks to have gotten back on track after being removed from the first team.

Sale in 2024 inevitable

Meanwhile, the French news outlet FranceBlue reports that negotiations between the two parties have been fruitful.

The Parisians want to ensure they receive a fair price for his sale in 2024, so they’re looking at the conditions of a new contract to ensure he doesn’t just walk away.

Since the player has made it quite obvious that he does not want to continue playing for PSG beyond 2024, a one-year contract is likely to be the best-case scenario.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images